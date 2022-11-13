Garapan revitalization work breaks ground

Share











The U.S Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, in partnership with the Office of Planning and Development under the Office of the Governor, has finally broken ground on the long-awaited Garapan Revitalization Project, which will transform the CNMI’s tourism hub into a world-class site.

Representatives from EDA and OPD were joined by the CNMI administration, government officials, and members of the public last Thursday to break ground on the project at the Paseo de Marianas.

Construction work on the over $8-million project, which will be spearheaded by USA Fanter Corp. Ltd., is expected to begin sometime this month.

According to Chris A. Concepcion, Office of Planning and Development deputy director and Garapan Revitalization Task Force chairman, the groundbreaking signifies the start of construction but discussions of when construction will actually begin happens next week.

“I’m pushing really hard for this project to get going so I’m hoping construction will begin in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Concepcion said USA Fanter has up to 24 months to complete the project.

“We are anticipating the project will be completed in 18 months. However, USA Fanter has informed us that they are looking at completing the project in less than 18 months,” he said.

The project will regrade and repave 12 streets in the Garapan core, add proper curbs and sidewalks on each street, add new lighting and landscaping throughout the project area, and install 350 new public parking spaces.

“We will transform the Garapan area into a premier family-friendly destination featuring a wide range of shopping, dining, entertainment, civic and commercial uses. We will transform Garapan into a new, world-class setting that is attractive for visitors, residents, and investors,” Concepcion said.

He said the long-term goal for this project is to attract more businesses to the area, allow them to generate more profit and tax revenue and have that cycle back out into the rest of the community.

“The money generated in Garapan ultimately benefits everyone in the Commonwealth. Garapan will once again reaffirm its name as the center of economic activity and the heart of the tourism industry in the Commonwealth. There are very many people to thank for the support of this project,” he said.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, in his brief remarks, stated that Garapan is one of the island’s most prestigious areas and the Garapan Revitalization Project is the start of bringing Garapan back to its former glory.

“Garapan is definitely our prime area that we should all be concerned and also appreciate what we are doing here. This [project] is definitely a seed that we’re planting. I hope and pray that we stick to the plan for the next 10 years and it makes Saipan a world-class destination,” he said.

Sen. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan) also shared a few words about the project, stating it’s a great day for the CNMI now that the project has finally started. “This is just one of the steps to prepare ourselves for when the tourism industry starts to thrive again, and this is the way we have to do things around here. We cannot be reactive, we need to be proactive in the projects and the things that we need to do to make sure that when the tourists are here, we will be ready,” he said.

House Speaker Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), who also spoke at the occasion, said that this project will benefit the entire CNMI, not just the tourists, and he is excited for its completion.

“…Garapan…has been known as the tourism district. So it’s very fitting to have this project happen. Yes, we’re bringing tourists back, and we’re also marketing, but we need to have the infrastructure in place. So I’d like to thank everybody that has played a role in this. I also like to thank our partners in the private and other public sectors, nonprofit organizations, and businesses,” he said.