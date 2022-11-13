Garapan revitalization work breaks ground

By
|
Posted on Nov 14 2022
Share

Representatives of the U.S Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and the Office of Planning and Development are joined by the CNMI administration, government officials, and members of the public to break ground on the Garapan Revitalization Project at the Paseo de Marianas last Thursday. (KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

The U.S Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, in partnership with the Office of Planning and Development under the Office of the Governor, has finally broken ground on the long-awaited Garapan Revitalization Project, which will transform the CNMI’s tourism hub into a world-class site.

Representatives from EDA and OPD were joined by the CNMI administration, government officials, and members of the public last Thursday to break ground on the project at the Paseo de Marianas.

Construction work on the over $8-million project, which will be spearheaded by USA Fanter Corp. Ltd., is expected to begin sometime this month.

According to Chris A. Concepcion, Office of Planning and Development deputy director and Garapan Revitalization Task Force chairman, the groundbreaking signifies the start of construction but discussions of when construction will actually begin happens next week.

“I’m pushing really hard for this project to get going so I’m hoping construction will begin in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Concepcion said USA Fanter has up to 24 months to complete the project.

“We are anticipating the project will be completed in 18 months. However, USA Fanter has informed us that they are looking at completing the project in less than 18 months,” he said.

The project will regrade and repave 12 streets in the Garapan core, add proper curbs and sidewalks on each street, add new lighting and landscaping throughout the project area, and install 350 new public parking spaces.

“We will transform the Garapan area into a premier family-friendly destination featuring a wide range of shopping, dining, entertainment, civic and commercial uses. We will transform Garapan into a new, world-class setting that is attractive for visitors, residents, and investors,” Concepcion said.

He said the long-term goal for this project is to attract more businesses to the area, allow them to generate more profit and tax revenue and have that cycle back out into the rest of the community.

“The money generated in Garapan ultimately benefits everyone in the Commonwealth. Garapan will once again reaffirm its name as the center of economic activity and the heart of the tourism industry in the Commonwealth. There are very many people to thank for the support of this project,” he said.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, in his brief remarks, stated that Garapan is one of the island’s most prestigious areas and the Garapan Revitalization Project is the start of bringing Garapan back to its former glory.

“Garapan is definitely our prime area that we should all be concerned and also appreciate what we are doing here. This [project] is definitely a seed that we’re planting. I hope and pray that we stick to the plan for the next 10 years and it makes Saipan a world-class destination,” he said.

Sen. Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan) also shared a few words about the project, stating it’s a great day for the CNMI now that the project has finally started. “This is just one of the steps to prepare ourselves for when the tourism industry starts to thrive again, and this is the way we have to do things around here. We cannot be reactive, we need to be proactive in the projects and the things that we need to do to make sure that when the tourists are here, we will be ready,” he said.

House Speaker Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), who also spoke at the occasion, said that this project will benefit the entire CNMI, not just the tourists, and he is excited for its completion.

“…Garapan…has been known as the tourism district. So it’s very fitting to have this project happen. Yes, we’re bringing tourists back, and we’re also marketing, but we need to have the infrastructure in place. So I’d like to thank everybody that has played a role in this. I also like to thank our partners in the private and other public sectors, nonprofit organizations, and businesses,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

How or when do you plan to vote in the CNMI’s general election this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 14, 2022, 2:25 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune