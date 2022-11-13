Nov. is National Veterans and Military Families Month

Posted on Nov 14 2022

In honor of all the brave service members and their families,

In the runup to oast Friday’s commemoration of Veterans Day in the CNMI, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres designated this month as National Veterans and Military Families Month, and the week of November 4-11, 2022, as CNMI Veterans Week.

Torres was joined by CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs executive officer Marie Salas-Igitol, the staff of the CNMI Veterans Affairs Office, and local veterans during the proclamation signing at the Office of the Governor conference room on Capital Hill Thurday morning.

The proclamation states that more than 1,000 military servicemen and veterans reside in the CNMI and the proclamation seeks to shine a light on their sacrifices and salute their service, as well as that of their families, such as long deployments, abrupt relocations, adjusting to new neighborhoods and schools, the process of having to make new friends after each move, and how many of these individuals put their dreams, and careers on hold.

“It is our duty to remember what our veterans have done and to uphold our commitments to them and their families,” the proclamation states. “I encourage everyone in our community to acknowledge and honor the service, sacrifices, and contributions of veterans and military families for what they have done and for what they do every day to support our islands and our great nation.”

Chrystal Marino
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

