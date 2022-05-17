Garcia, Liu lead MHS Class of 2022 graduation rites

Share











Perpetua Jasmine M. Garcia and Vivien Liu led a total of 363 members of the Class of 2022 of Marianas High School during a graduation ceremony last Monday that saw the school campus overflowing with the graduates, their parents, dignitaries, and faculty and staff, and friends.

Perpetua Jasmine M. Garcia, who was named the class valedictorian, also received the Board of Education Award, as presented by BOE chair Gregory Borja, while Vivien Liu, the class salutatorian, received the Commissioner of Education Award, as presented by PSS Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada.

Ten students were also recognized for having the highest grade point averages and were presented with the “Top Ten Awards.” They were Garcia, Liu, Jieun Yang, Joanah Victoria Bartolome Jimenez, Shu Qi Wu, Christina Kim, Arisa Iseyama Custodio, Jerawn Christopher Camacho Joyner, Sung Won Lee, Lizzie Joy Del Rosario Manabat, and Jigger Zyrus Manalo Parayaoan.

There was also a “Dolphin Award” that was given to the graduate who demonstrated the best of MHS; who has showcased school spirit and is encouraging to one’s peers and the MHS family. The recipient of the MHS Dolphin Award was Jerry Oscar Mettao.

The recipient of the Governor’s Leadership Award, presented by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, was MHS Youth Congress senator Easton Cabrera Dela Cruz, who exemplified the character traits of leadership, excellence, service, and citizenship.

The recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award, presented by Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, was Jigger Zyrus Manalo Parayaoan, who also exemplified the character traits of leadership, excellence, service, and citizenship.

The recipient of the Mayor’s Award, presented by Mayor David M. Apatang, was Rownel Jody V. Coloma, who has shown outstanding leadership and contribution to the community.

The Outstanding Female Graduate Award, which is awarded to a strong female role model within the graduating class, has a GPA of 3.5 or higher, a good working relationship with other students, and demonstrates a commitment to women’s issues through service and advocacy, went to Garcia.

The Principal’s Award given to Izeah Napu Rocky Santos, the graduating senior who has matured and transformed over the course of high school and is on the path to greater success.

There were also “Department Content Area Awards,” for graduates who worked diligently over the course of four years and have earned the honor of being the best in their respective subject areas.

The Language Arts Award went to Liu and Jerwan C. Joyner.

This year’s recipients of the Language Other Than English Award went to Hoanan Zhou and Ydrane L. Sanje.

The Mathematics Award went to Abdiel R. Carandang and Joanah B. Jimenez.

The Science Award also went to Joanah B. Jimenez and Christina Kim.

The Social Studies Award went to Liu and Joyner.

The Physical Education Award went to Gabriel K. Arkoh and Raven John P. Francisco.

The JROTC Award went to Heart Marielle M. De Luna and Earl Lawrence G. Salamat.

The Career Technical Education Award went to Morgiana Rosario I. Alepuyo and Arisa I. Custodio.