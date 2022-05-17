IN SENATE SESSION TODAY

Four senators to vote on Articles of Impeachment

By
|
Posted on May 18 2022
Share

The Republican Party-controlled Senate is set to vote today, Wednesday, whether or not to convict Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, the titular head of CNMI’s GOP, of the Articles of Impeachment. Many believe that the proceedings are only a formality, considering that there are no House of Representatives’ prosecutor and no House impeachment record submitted as evidence.

Some, however, are uncertain as to how the Senate’s session—scheduled to start at 1:30pm—will go considering that the whole impeachment process is new to everyone in the CNMI.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry yesterday, Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) said the House’s Articles of Impeachment is on the agenda as unfinished business. DeLeon Guerrero said she is not sure yet what will happen when the session begins.

Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) said yesterday that he is still considering the whole impeachment proceedings, which he described as “unfair and unjust”—a trial without a prosecutor and without impeachment records.

DeLeon Guerrero, Manglona, and Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) did not participate in Monday’s continuation of the impeachment trial after they notified Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) that they are temporarily recusing themselves from the impeachment proceedings until such time the Superior Court hears and rules on pending motions in a lawsuit requesting the court to issue a temporary restraining order to stop the impeachment trial.

Manglona is one of three plaintiffs who sued the Senate.

There are nine senators, but Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan), who is Torres’ running mate in the November 2022 election, and Sen. Justo Quitugua (R-Saipan) have already recused from the proceedings. Quitugua said the governor’s maternal grandfather is his mother’s sibling.

Aside from the three minority bloc senators, the remaining four senators involved in the trial are Hofschneider, Sens. Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota), Francisco Cruz (R-Tinian), and Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian).

The CNMI Constitution requires two-thirds of the full Senate—or six senators—to vote “yes” to convict and remove Torres from office.

Anthony Aguon, the lead counsel for Torres’ legal team, said at the start of the trial Friday that since the House has chosen not file an impeachment record or any other evidence in support of their six Articles of Impeachment and has chosen not to enter any appearance and as a result are without an impeachment prosecutor, Torres could technically just sit back and do nothing at all.

Rep. Christina Sablan (D-Saipan), who is running for governor under the Democratic Party in the November election, appears to have conceded that Torres will not be removed from office with the impeachment trial.

Sablan stated during the trial’s public comments portion Monday that this mockery of a “trial” will end soon enough and that the verdict is already known.

“One thing is clear: our quest for justice and accountability will not end with the Senate,” Sablan said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, how would you rate your level of interest in the ongoing impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres in the Senate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 18, 2022

Posted On May 18 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 17, 2022

Posted On May 17 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 18, 2022, 6:16 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune