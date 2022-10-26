Gas down 10 cents

Share











The CNMI was met with another rollback in fuel prices yesterday afternoon, which was a great surprise for those who pulled up to local gas stations just in time.

At around 4pm yesterday afternoon, Mobil Oil Marianas surprised individuals at the pump with a rollback so soon after the first increase seen in months last Oct. 11.

With the rollback, Mobil now charges $5.16 per gallon of its Extra fuel from $5.26. Mobil’s’ Supreme fuel also went down from $5.71 per gallon to $5.61 while diesel remains the same at $6.53 per gallon.

As of 6pm press time, Shell Marianas had yet to lower its prices but, as seen before, the oil company is expected to lower its prices today.

According to a 27-year-old woman who pulled up to the pump just in time for Mobil employees to finish changing their prices, she said she was so excited that she decided to splurge on a full tank.

“I was planning to just put in $25 or so just to bring my tank up to a little past half. Now, since I know from last time that at $5.16 per gallon, I can spend around $35 to get my tank to full from just below the half tank mark, I’m going to splurge,” she said.

Another man who pulled up soon after said it’s always a welcome surprise to see a rollback in fuel prices.

“It’s always welcomed. I mean it’s a few cents, but it’s some type of relief. I’m always happily surprised when I see gas has rolled back and even though I don’t really need to get gas right now, I might as well because you never know when it’ll increase again,” he said.

For months, the CNMI saw a string of rollbacks but that streak was broken last Oct. 11 with a 10-cent increase when local oil companies raised prices from $5.16 to $5.26 per gallon of regular fuel.

Prior to the unexpected increase, local oil companies were hitting the community with rollback after rollback in gas prices.