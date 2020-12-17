Gas prices surpass pre-COVID days

By
|
Posted on Dec 18 2020
The CNMI saw another gas price increase yesterday, just two weeks before the start of the new year and making gas prices officially higher than pre-COVID-19 prices.

Mobile Oil Mariana Inc. and Shell Marianas raised their fuel prices by 10 cents yesterday morning, boosting prices 5 cents higher than pre-COVID days.

Gas prices went up from $3.78 for a gallon of Extra fuel to $3.88 per gallon.

The lowest price of fuel in the CNMI before the government shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was $3.83.

According to 23-year-old motorist, who asked to be named only as Sarah, it’s unfortunate that after over four months, gas had to be increased just two weeks before Christmas. “Couldn’t they have kept prices the same until next year? It’s the holidays. I feel like it’s bad timing,” she said.

A 32-year-old motorist who lives in Tanapag expected the price bump since the price freeze was lifted just weeks prior. “I’m not surprised. Makes no difference, though, because gas kept increasing with or without a price freeze,” he said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres lifted the price freeze, about nine months after the CNMI closed its borders in mid-March.

In his executive order earlier this month, Torres said that, nine months since first ordering the price freeze, many CNMI businesses have adapted new supply chains to bring products to the CNMI

With the ready availability of products, the threat of shortages and price gouging no longer threatens the community, he said.

Torres’ Executive Order 2020-03 that declared the price freeze was meant to protect CNMI residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Torres had said that protecting the health and safety of CNMI residents includes protecting their ability to provide for their families during this unanticipated economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
