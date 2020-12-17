Rep.-elect questions timing of bill that wants return of AMP

Share











Representative-elect Celina R. Babauta, a Democrat, has expressed disappointment with a bill that will compel the CNMI governor to request the U.S. Interior secretary to transfer the administration of the 133-acre American Memorial Park to the CNMI government.

Speaking in her personal capacity as a Saipan resident during public comments portion of Tuesday’s House of Representatives session, Babauta questioned the timing of the bill, noting that it comes at a time when the Hyatt Regency Saipan, which sits on a public property adjacent to the American Memorial Park and whose land lease will expire in 12 months, is being made to “jump through hoops” and is being asked “unreasonable concessions” by the Department of Public Lands just so it could renew its lease.

Babauta said the hurdles in place are designed to dismantle Hyatt’s owner, Saipan Portopia Hotel Corp., and the Hyatt brand in the CNMI, while ignoring the reality that the hotel has become a trustworthy and devoted partner on the island.

She said 98% of Hyatt’s staff are of Northern Marianas descent families. “No other hotel, past or present, can boast such regard for our community. As a CNMI daughter, I ask you to think about the repercussions of your actions today,” said Babauta, who is representative-elect of Precinct 1.

Babauta urged the House to defer acting on House Bill 21-119 and conduct a thorough public education as to the underlying intentions of the legislation.

She said people are asking why this is even a priority and why now when there are other pressing issues that lawmakers’ valuable time would be better spent on. “Look at the state of our schools, our roads, the power plant, our health facilities. Look at the state of any infrastructure our government has taken back over the years: La Fiesta Mall, Mariana Resort & Spa, among others. They are in states of disrepair,” she added.

Babauta questioned how this bill is a priority when thousands of people have been displaced and negatively affected due to job loss. “This should not be a priority for our government leaders at this time. You should prioritize how to get more federal funding into the hands of our citizens, residents and nonresidents alike,” she told lawmakers.

The bill, which was on the bill calendar for action, was later not acted on.

Celina Babauta’s husband, Rep. Franklin R. Babauta (Ind-Saipan), was at the session.

Babauta said that taking back AMP will have not stimulate the economy right now, but getting money into the hands of residents will. “As leaders you should be trying to figure out how to cut government spending because we are all expecting tougher times in the days ahead,” she added.

Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero (R-Saipan) introduced the bill last July. He was not present during Tuesday’s session. Several others co-authored the legislation.

The National Park Service maintains and has jurisdiction over the park.