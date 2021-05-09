Gas prices up another 10 cents

Share











Oil companies in the CNMI raised their gas prices anew by another 10 cents over the weekend, with Mobil Oil Marianas taking the lead early Friday morning.

From $4.52 a gallon for Extra fuel, Mobil Oil Marianas hiked its prices to $ 4.62 a gallon for regular fuel. Mobil also raised its Supreme fuel from $4.85 a gallon to $5.07 while its diesel fuel also went up from $4.58 a gallon to $4.68.

Shell Marianas followed suit early Saturday morning.

According to a woman who asked that her name be withheld, life is already hard as it is with the world still battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can barely afford our necessities right now like food and rent, and now we have to worry about gas continuously going up? It’s crazy,” she said.

Although she is furloughed, she said that she still needs to drop her children to school and she also does side jobs that require her to drive from point A to point B.

Another individual, a 25-year-old man who works at a local auto shop, believes the price increase is motivated by greed. “It’s greed. I don’t know who is being greedy but I believe some kind of offset can be done somewhere in order for gas prices to at least stay the same and not to go up but I believe they’re taking advantage of the fact that fuel is vital and we don’t have a choice but to pay for it,” he said.

Back in April the fuel adjustment charge rate of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., which was $0.16578 per kilowatt-hour, increased to $0.17341 per kWh due to increased global fuel prices. This means residential customers who use 500 kWh of power per month now pay approximately $3.82 more in their monthly billing.