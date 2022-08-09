Gatewood is named Matson sales, customer service manager for Guam and Micronesia

Share











GUAM—Matson announced yesterday that Stephen Gatewood was promoted to sales and customer service manager for Guam and Micronesia, effective July 1, 2022. Gatewood brings a wealth of business and sales and marketing experience to his new position and previously served in an operations role in Guam.

In his new role, Gatewood oversees all sales and customer service activity for Guam and Micronesia, which includes the CNMI, Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands.

As a son of Yona, Guam, Gatewood has worked in the tourism and transportation industries throughout the last nine years. Before joining Matson, Gatewood worked for six years at Alupang Beach Club in Tamuning, Guam as the sales and marketing manager overseeing the sales and marketing activities in Guam, Korea, Taiwan, China, and the Philippines from 2013 to 2019.

Gatewood has previously served on the board of directors for the Guam Visitors Bureau from 2019 to 2022 and has represented his previous companies as a member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce Guam.

Gatewood founded multiple successful businesses over the years and is the proud co-founder of the Millennial Brotherhood Scholarship, which provides financial aid to incoming high school students at his alma mater, Father Duenas Memorial School, where he graduated in 2009. He also serves as Matson’s Scholarship Ambassador to the University of Guam, providing the school and recipients of the Matson Leadership Diversity Scholarship with an industry contact for mentorship and program support.

A strong proponent of environmental responsibility, Gatewood serves on the advisory board of the Guam Green Growth Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub located at the Chamorro Village, which is a division of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability. He will also help oversee Adahi I Tano,’ Matson’s community environmental program in Guam.

Gatewood holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations with a minor in Theological and Religious Studies from the University of San Diego.

Patrick Bulaon, vice president and general manager for Guam and Micronesia, said, “We are pleased to announce Stephen’s new role with Matson. Stephen’s extensive experience in sales and customer service is well suited to Matson’s customer-focused approach to business. He also brings a passion for social responsibility that will be instrumental in continuing the important work we do in the community, especially with scholarship development and environmental stewardship.” (Matson)