GCA Eagles soar above MHS Dolphins 1

By
|
Posted on Apr 04 2022
Marianas High School 1 team captain Jasper Perez goes up for a spike against Grace Christian Academy during their match in the Public School System Boys High School Volleyball League 2021-2022 last Thursday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. (LEIGH GASES )

Grace Christian Academy remained perfect after vanquishing two opponents on the second playdate of the Public School System Boys High School Volleyball League 2021-2022 last Thursday at the sweltering hot and jam-packed Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The Eagles bucked a decidedly pro-Dolphins crowd and defeated home team MHS 1 in its first assignment. The first set was won by the Eagles, 21-17, as the Dolphins struggled to keep up. The Dolphins showed some grit as they pushed through the set, spiking hard and diving this way and that for the ball, but were no match against the soaring Eagles.

The match was eventually won by the Eagles as they secured the win in the second and final set, 21-14.

When GCA coach Cesar Liput was asked about the start of the season, he said “all teams are excited with the season style instead of the tournament style from last time.” The Eagles had “2-3 weeks preparation” prior to the start of the season and they played against a team that came prepared.

He added that since it’s just the beginning, the teams “will learn from each other… learn from their strengths and weaknesses.” As for his team, he said they are “enjoying and preparing,” and told them to “give your best and work hard.”

GCA returned to action in the evening match and defeated Saipan Southern High School 2 in similar fashion as the Manta Rays could barely score against the high-flying Eagles, 21-10 and 21-3.

The GCA men’s high school volleyball team is made up of Julian Taitano, Kyle Moon, Sui Yi, Theodore Rodgers, Jasper Hall, Tyran Joe Suares, Jiahao Yang, Akira Ota, Steven Adriatico, Ryan Daproza, Spencer Palacios, and Steven Balakrishna.

In other games played Thursday, Mount Carmel School 1 got the better of Saipan Southern High School 1, 21-11 and 21-14.

MCS 1’s sister team MCS 2 though were no match versus Kagman Highs School as they were swept in two sets, 21-12, 21-15.

In the game between MHS 3 against MCS 2, the Knights redeemed themselves after three tough sets against the Dolphins. The Dolphins secured the first set, 21-16, but the Knights picked up the slack in the last two sets and won, 21-15 and 15-
11.

With GCA’s two wins last Thursday, the Eagles join MCS 1 atop the win-loss standings at 3-0, followed by MCS 1 (2-0), KHS (2-0), Saipan International School 1 (1-1), MHS 1 (1-1), MCS 2 (1-2), SSHS 1 (0-1), MHS 3 (0-2), and SSHS 2 (0-4). SIS has yet to see action this season.

The Public School System Boys High School Volleyball League 2021-2022 is being held with help from the Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats.
