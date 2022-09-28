GCA nips Hopwood 1

Share











Defending champion Grace Christian Academy nosed out Hopwood Middle School 1, 20-18, in the girls middle school division game in the IT&E Interscholastic Basketball League last Friday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The close win allowed GCA to quickly battle back from its opening week loss to Francisco M. Sablan Middle School and gave the Lady Eagles a 2-1 record for a share of third place in the team standings with Hopwood-1. FMS still leads the nine-team league with a perfect 4-0 mark, while not far behind at second place is Tanapag Middle School, which is also undefeated after three matches.

Aiyana Fatialofa scored 13 points for GCA, delivering all of the defending champions’ 11 markers in the second half to withstand Hopwood 1’s comeback bid. Hopwood 1 played catch-up as it only made two baskets in the first half and faced a 4-5 deficit at the break. Jessica Mirefel and Chelsea Sonoda tried to turn things over for Hopwood 1, but fell short, as Fatialofa lifted GCA on her shoulders for the tough win.

Meanwhile, before dueling GCA, Hopwood 1 earlier collided against Agape Christian School and notched a 20-16 win.

Chinessarin Jones recorded 10 points in Hopwood’s second win.



FMS 16, Dandan 7

FMS 18, Chacha 2

In other results last Friday, FMS notched its fourth victory in as many games after downing Dandan.

FMS held Dandan scoreless in the second half for the 9-point win. Before firing blanks in the second half, Dandan lurked behind FMS in the opening half with the latter clinging to a shaky 8-7 lead. Rosie Saralu registered all the baskets for FMS in the first half and continued to dominate the team’s offense after the break to extend their winning streak.

Saralu also finished in double figures (13 points) in their easy win over Chacha.



Agape 31,

Hopwood-2 7

Agape clinched win No. 2 after crushing Hopwood 2.

Agape went all out right at the opening buzzer, taking an 18-4 advantage in the first half. Barbara Wang led Agape’s early attack with her 13 points and finished with a game-high 21 markers.



SIS 14, Chacha 0

Tanapag 18, SIS 11

Saipan International School had a split in their Week 2 matches.

The Lady Geckos blanked Chacha Oceanview last Friday for their first win in four games and to bounce back from a loss to Tanapag.

Aubrey White anchored SIS’ victory over Chacha after firing 9 points. White also stood up in the Lady Geckos’ game against Tanapag, scoring all of SIS’ baskets. However, that was not enough to deny the Tataga its third victory in as many games. Kayshlie Aguon powered Tanapag’s offense, nailing 12 points, including the squad’s last 7.