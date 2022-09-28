Gas down another 10 cents

Share











The downward trend in fuel prices continues as local oil companies on Saipan dropped their prices by another 10 cents.

Local oil company Mobil Marianas surprised their customers with yet another decrease in oil prices yesterday afternoon, just eight days since the last rollback.

Although Shell Marianas had yet to rollback its prices as of 5pm presstime, they are expected to follow suit today.

As of yesterday, Mobil now charges $5.16 per gallon of its Extra fuel from $5.26. Mobil also reduced its Supreme fuel from $5.71 per gallon to $5.61, while Diesel went down from $6.48 per gallon to $6.28.

For the past few months, the CNMI has seen a consistent downward trend in fuel prices.

Starting in the first week of July, the CNMI saw a series of rollbacks with fuel dropping from $6.56 per gallon of regular fuel from the beginning of the month, to now at $5.16.

The first rollback was seen on July 5, with local oil companies reducing their prices by 15 cents from $6.56 to $6.41.

Then in the early hours of July 7, the CNMI saw the largest rollback by far when oil companies dropped their prices by 25 cents from $6.41 to $6.16.

The third rollback of July was seen last July 14, with fuel prices dropping to $6.01.

The fourth rollback was seen last July 20 with fuel dropping another 15 cents from $6.01 to $5.86.

Then, just six days later, on July 26 the last rollback for the month of July brought fuel down from $5.86 to $5.71.

The next rollback was seen around the first week of August when fuel went from $5.71 to $5.61.

Then, in the first week of September, gas dropped again by another 20 cents bringing fuel down from $5.61 to $5.41, followed by yet another rollback on Sept. 20, with gas prices dropping to $5.26 per gallon.

According to a 23-year-old motorist, the continuous rollback in fuel prices is a blessing especially for those in her line of work.

“I deliver food and although we get gas allowances, sometimes it comes from our own pockets if the allowance isn’t enough for two weeks. I’ve noticed that with gas decreasing a few cents every month, it adds up in the end. From a full tank of gas at almost $80 in the beginning of the year to now at $60, that’s a blessing,” she said.

Meanwhile, others remain concerned about the high utility prices.

According to a 26-year-old woman, an increase in gas is more manageable than the ridiculous utility bill she has had to pay as of late.

“As I work in an office and I don’t live too far from my job, the increase in fuel prices was something I could manage. However, I don’t understand why [the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.] continues to charge me these ridiculous monthly bills when gas has gone down significantly. I have two children who I want to be comfortable at home, so it’s been hard to cut back on necessities like aircon, for example, as we live on an island. I hope CUC lowers its fuel charges now that gas is significantly lower,” she said.