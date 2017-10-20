GCA students excel in impromptu speaking

Grace Christian Academy students pose for a souvenir photo inside the Rev. Raymond S. Kinsella Library at the Navy Hill campus. (Contributed Photo)

“There are many soda drinks like Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, Mountain Dew and more. They have different colors like black, orange, and green. Do not drink soda too much because it is very sweet.”

“I love to go to a camp. We sleep on a tent. We eat marshmallows and hotdogs. Oh, how I love marshmallows!”

These are excerpts from Akira Ito’s winning impromptu speeches from the last two monthly qualifying competitions of the Primary Grades Forensic Conference, Kindergarten to 2nd grade division.

Ito, a Grade 2 student at Grace Christian Academy who has been joining PGFC competitions since Kindergarten, is a consistent first place winner in Impromptu Speaking.

He wants to be like his sister, Minna Natsuko Ito, a GCA graduate who was a consistent regional winner at PGFC and a national competitor representing the CNMI in the national forensic competition since Grade 6 and until she graduated high school last year.

Both Itos are emblematic of the performances of GCA students, who’ve won first places in Impromptu Speaking in both the Kindergarten to 2nd grade division and 3rd to 5th grades division last September and three first places out of four they joined in October.

Esther Manzano, GCA’s PGFC coach and coordinator, said that Impromptu Speaking is a favorite event among all the six events in PGFC because it is the most unpredictable, most exciting, and always full of surprises.

No one can tell what will happen because competitors just pick three topics and choose one topic and talk about it on the spot, with only 5 minutes to prepare.

Manzano loves to coach the Kindergarten to 2nd grade students. You can find her in the Impromptu Speaking rooms during competitions, coaching the younger students. She believes that impromptu speaking is an excellent training ground for students to improve their public speaking.

Below is the list of all GCA October winners from Kindergarten to 5th grade.

K-2 DIVISION

Humorous Interpretation A
Anne Gabrielle Emalie Arriola, 1st Place
En Mei Victoria Huang, 2nd Place
Justo Jeremiah Quitugua, 5th Place

Dramatic Interpretation A
Akira Ito, 2nd Place
Prince Jhulz Reyes, 4th Place

Duo Interpretation A
Aiyana Victory Fatialofa, 5th Place
Llyanna Jaira Manalang, 5th Place

Impromptu Speaking A
Anne Gabrielle Emalie Arriola, 4th Place
En Mei Victoria Huang, 5th Place

Impromptu Speaking C
Akira Ito, 1st Place
Eliane Nerisse Pagaduan, 2nd Place
Avania Clarise Quichocho, 3rd Place
Hannah Gabaldon, 4th Place

Readers Forum Masters B
Eliane Nerisse Pagaduan, 1st Place
Llyanna Jaira Manalang, 2nd Place
Avania Clarise Quichocho, 4th Place

Readers Forum Masters C
Hannah Gabaldon, 1st Place
Prince Jhulz Reyes, 4th Place

3-5 DIVISION

Dramatic Interpretation A
Jennifer Woo, 3rd Place
Justin Yao Ma, 5th Place

Duo Interpretation A
Clarisse Angelique Marzan, 1st Place
Min Su Andy Kim, 1st Place

Impromptu Speaking A
Earljean Jonathan Pantaleon, 1st Place
Moira Grace Ernest, 2nd Place
Ayden Sean Yumul, 5th Place

Impromptu Speaking B
Nestor Ablog Jr., 1st Place
Angieleysha Marie Punzalan, 2nd Place
Rafael Busby, 3rd Place
Eunice Nicole Pagaduan, 5th Place
Readers Forum Masters B
Jennifer Woo, 3rd Place
Jeongyun Jang, 5th Place

Readers Forum Masters C
Angieleysha Marie Punzalan, 2nd Place
Eunice Nicole Pagaduan, 3rd Place
Justin Yao Ma, 4th Place

K5 to 5th Grade Homeroom teachers
K5, Sheryl Joy Prieto
1st Grade, Courtney Poppinga
2nd Grade, Miriam Dilse
3rd Grade, Deenalin Crook
4th Grade, Amanda Haas
5th Grade, Rowena Libut

PGFC coach/coordinator: Esther Manzano

Judges
Desolee Calayo, Justine Calayo, Grace Duran, Frederick Fatialofa, Alyssa Jean Pantaleon, Justise Marie Quitugua (PR)

