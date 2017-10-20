TYPHOON LAN MOVES AWAY

Another circulation forms near Saipan

By
|
Posted on Oct 20 2017

Tag: , , ,

With Typhoon Lan turning northward and moving farther from the Marianas, another circulation is beginning to form northeast of Saipan.

This circulation especially needs to be watched closely as it gradually develops, according to the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

The U.S. National Weather Service in Guam said that a long period swell produced by distant Typhoon Lan will prolong hazardous sea conditions for small craft operation into next week.

Acting governor Arnold I. Palacios advised CNMI residents to stay informed of the latest statements and advisories.

Palacios also encouraged the public and inexperienced mariners, especially those operating small boats, to avoid sailing in these conditions.

He advised against venturing to exposed reef lines and beaches, as rip currents will be life threatening.

About the latest circulation, the weather service said that it is quasi-stationary, with winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour, and is now the subject of a tropical cyclone formation alert from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

The impacts of the circulation on the Marianas would likely not occur prior to the weekend.

As of 1pm yesterday, Typhoon Lan’s center was 645 miles north-northwest of Koror, 675 miles northwest of Yap, 970 miles west-northwest of Guam, and 1,020 miles west of Saipan. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

Lan is forecasted to proceed east of Okinawa, Japan on Sunday. (Ferdie de la Torre)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook2Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Team Marianas tests mettle in AsPac X-Country meet

Posted On Oct 20 2017
, By
0

30 coconut trees on Rota flagged for rhino beetle infestation

Posted On Oct 19 2017
, By

Gusty winds scare residents, cause outages

Posted On Oct 19 2017
, By

Japanese band to raise funds for 2 groups

Posted On Oct 19 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

October - December 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Ukulele classes at JKPL

Posted On Oct 20 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 20, 2017

Posted On Oct 20 2017

Community Briefs - October 19, 2017

Posted On Oct 19 2017

Life and Style

IPI, groups tie up for indigenous expo

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Teaching kids about making healthy choices

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Saipan Soccer School works with your children

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Supplement

Sprucing up your home? Here are your options

Posted On Oct 13 2017

Accentuate the positive in your home

Posted On Oct 13 2017

Sustainable living is always possible

Posted On Oct 13 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA students excel in impromptu speaking

Posted On Oct 20 2017

MCS students show growth in nat’l reading assessment

Posted On Oct 20 2017

GCA hails NJSDA, NSDA, Thespian winners

Posted On Oct 18 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

‘Delicious Guys’ savor Saipan shoot

Posted On Oct 19 2017

MVA attends PATA Travel Mart 2017

Posted On Oct 17 2017

MVA launches QYER.com, airport ad campaign in China

Posted On Oct 13 2017

Weather Forecast

October 20, 2017, 9:27 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:54 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune