Another circulation forms near Saipan

With Typhoon Lan turning northward and moving farther from the Marianas, another circulation is beginning to form northeast of Saipan.

This circulation especially needs to be watched closely as it gradually develops, according to the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

The U.S. National Weather Service in Guam said that a long period swell produced by distant Typhoon Lan will prolong hazardous sea conditions for small craft operation into next week.

Acting governor Arnold I. Palacios advised CNMI residents to stay informed of the latest statements and advisories.

Palacios also encouraged the public and inexperienced mariners, especially those operating small boats, to avoid sailing in these conditions.

He advised against venturing to exposed reef lines and beaches, as rip currents will be life threatening.

About the latest circulation, the weather service said that it is quasi-stationary, with winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour, and is now the subject of a tropical cyclone formation alert from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

The impacts of the circulation on the Marianas would likely not occur prior to the weekend.

As of 1pm yesterday, Typhoon Lan’s center was 645 miles north-northwest of Koror, 675 miles northwest of Yap, 970 miles west-northwest of Guam, and 1,020 miles west of Saipan. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

Lan is forecasted to proceed east of Okinawa, Japan on Sunday. (Ferdie de la Torre)