GCA students, staff to serenade Hyatt guests this Friday

It is the third Friday of the month of December and on deck at the Hyatt Regency Saipan on Dec. 16, 2022, will be the students and staff of Grace Christian Academy starting at 5:30pm. Hyatt host Christmas performances every Friday to help spread the Yuletide cheer to guests and members of the community.

According to GCA vice principal Susan Pajarillaga, both students and staff have been practicing and are excited to perform. “The participating students are from 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th grades. The students perform during Christmas programs in our school but this is the first time that they have been invited to sing in a hotel and public. They are set to sing two songs on Friday,” she said.

The GCA staff are equally excited about this opportunity to show their talents, Pajarilla added. “The staff, which is composed of adults, wanted to participate as well and will perform at least four songs. We will be singing acapella but the audience will also hear ukelele and guitar playing.”

GCA was established in 1986 by Rev. Raymond Kinsella. GCA strive to develop the whole child through strong Christian education formed by biblical principles, and nurture a love for God and humanity. Their program puts an emphasis on academic excellence through proven teaching methods and a constant search for improvement.

Christmas performances at the Hyatt happens every week and started on Dec. 2 with students from Saipan International School. The second Friday, Dec. 9, was with the Marianas High School Glee Club known as Rhythm ‘N Harmony.

Everyone is invited as this is open to the public. For more information, call (670) 234-1234. Hyatt Regency Saipan is the first international hotel in the CNMI and is celebrating its 42nd anniversary in the CNMI. (Hyatt Regency Saipan)