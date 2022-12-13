AD inauguration invites may be out this week

By
|
Posted on Dec 14 2022

Tag:
Share

The Inauguration Subcommittee is planning to disseminate this week the digitized invitations to the January inauguration of incoming Palacios-Apatang administration, to be followed by hard copy of the official invitation.

This developed as Brianna C. Hunter, who is the acting special assistant for communications at the Office of the Governor, announced Monday afternoon that the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe will not be available to reserve for use from now until after Jan. 9, 2023, in preparation for the inauguration of incoming administration of governor-elect Arnold I. Palacios and lieutenant governor-elect David M. Apatang. The new administration will be sworn in on Jan. 9, 2023. Palacios and Apatang have reportedly chosen the front of the multi-purpose center as the inauguration site, which is in the center of the island and populated areas.

In a news briefing at the transition and inauguration committees’ headquarters in Susupe Monday, Oscar Babauta, who is vice chairman of the Inauguration Subcommittee, said they will finalize the invitations later that day, Monday, and approve the format. The invitations are for dignitaries from off-island and other countries.

Oscar Babauta

Claudio K. Norita, who is vice chairman of the Transition Subcommittee, stated at the press briefing that because of time constraint, the use of technology is easier by sending first the electronic copy of the invitation to off-island dignitaries, to be followed by the document invitation.

“At least it gives them time to receive the electronic copy, [so they can] make appropriate travel arrangements and so forth,” he said.

Norita also stated that the outgoing governor traditionally designates a special assistant to the administration, who will be working with the transition committee’s overall chairman on all transition and inauguration issues until Jan. 9.

Norita said they have already met with the transition team leaders and answered their questions on how to do a report as part of efforts to ensure that their people in both the transition and inauguration teams hit the ground running.

“So we’ve done all of that. All the background checking and we’ve issued ID cards for them,” he said.

Norita said if the Commonwealth Election Commission board is done the certification of the gubernatorial runoff election results by 3:30pm today, then they will start working at 3:31pm.

He said the people on the transition teams are ready to go and will start reaching out to the department heads to initiate first contact after the CEC board’s certification is done.

The CEC board has yet to certify the runoff election results due to some challenged absentee votes. The board, however, is expected to certify the results tomorrow, Thursday.

Juan S. “Lilling” Reyes, who is the overall chairman of the transition and inauguration committees, said they only want a smooth transition of government.

Reyes said he believes it is going to happen because Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is cooperating and talking with Palacios.

“So I don’t see any problem,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

AD names transition team leaders, members

Posted On Dec 13 2022
, By
0

AD still ahead in absentee vote count

Posted On Dec 12 2022
, By
0

AD administration to open CNMI finance books as 1st act in office

Posted On Nov 30 2022
, By
0

My opinion on AD

Posted On Nov 25 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Are you done with your Christmas shopping yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 8, 2022

Posted On Dec 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 14, 2022, 6:15 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:35 AM
sunset: 5:49 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune