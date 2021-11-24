GCC to host free OSHA courses this February

Share











MANGILAO, Guam—The Guam Community College Environmental Technician Certification Program will hold two free Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, training courses in February 2022.

The first is a 10-hour course on the General Industry will be held on Feb. 7-8, 2022. The second course is OSHA 521, Industrial Hygiene and is set for Feb. 9-11, 2022. Both courses may be taken for certification.

The courses are in collaboration with the National Partnership for Environmental Technology Education, a national non-profit organization, and the Hazardous Materials & Emergency Services Training Institute at Barton Community College in Kansas

Courses are funded by a grant from the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences and are at no charge to participants. Government agencies, veterans, and the military are encouraged to attend. Participants from Guam will receive face-to-face, in person, instruction at the GCC Multi-Purpose Auditorium (Building 400) in Mangilao. Participants in the CNMI, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands will attend virtually, via synchronous instruction on Zoom, and require a stable internet connection.

Attendance of the full course hours are required to receive certification. Face-to-face participants must be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 and must provide proof of vaccination.

To register for these free OSHA courses contact John Jocson at johnmichael.jocson@guamcc.edu. For further information on course content, contact Bill Nash at oshahazmat@gmail.com or785-341-2552. (PR)