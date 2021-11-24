GCC to host free OSHA courses this February

Participants in the CNMI, FSM, Palau, Marshall Islands to attend online
By
|
Posted on Nov 25 2021

Tag: ,
Share

MANGILAO, Guam—The Guam Community College Environmental Technician Certification Program will hold two free Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, training courses in February 2022.

The first is a 10-hour course on the General Industry will be held on Feb. 7-8, 2022. The second course is OSHA 521, Industrial Hygiene and is set for Feb. 9-11, 2022. Both courses may be taken for certification.

The courses are in collaboration with the National Partnership for Environmental Technology Education, a national non-profit organization, and the Hazardous Materials & Emergency Services Training Institute at Barton Community College in Kansas

Courses are funded by a grant from the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences and are at no charge to participants. Government agencies, veterans, and the military are encouraged to attend. Participants from Guam will receive face-to-face, in person, instruction at the GCC Multi-Purpose Auditorium (Building 400) in Mangilao. Participants in the CNMI, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands will attend virtually, via synchronous instruction on Zoom, and require a stable internet connection.

Attendance of the full course hours are required to receive certification. Face-to-face participants must be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 and must provide proof of vaccination.

To register for these free OSHA courses contact John Jocson at johnmichael.jocson@guamcc.edu. For further information on course content, contact Bill Nash at oshahazmat@gmail.com or785-341-2552. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

AK Toyota showcases GCC’s hybrid engine

Posted On Nov 19 2021
, By
0

US gov suit vs construction company over OSHA violations dismissed

Posted On Jan 29 2020
, By
0

Construction, mining industries get OSHA refresher

Posted On Oct 17 2019
, By

Construction firm settles suit over OSHA violations

Posted On Sep 03 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 22, 2021

Posted On Nov 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 25, 2021, 6:09 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 10 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune