MRA to have Turkey Cross Race this Sunday

Share











The Marianas Racing Association will hold a Thanksgiving event dubbed the Turkey Cross Race this Sunday, Nov. 28, starting at 10am at the Cowtown Race Track.

MRA president Charles Cepeda said the Turkey Cross Race is a great opportunity for the motocross community to come together and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Turkey Cross is a get-together for the MRA familia to give thanks and celebrate motocross in the CNMI. I personally want to give thanks to the Lord for all the members, supporters, officials, and racers of MRA. Truly blessed that they show care, respect, and trust to each other on and off the track. Happy Thanksgiving to all.”

Categories at stake in this weekend’s race include Peewee ATV, Peewee I, Peewee II, Mini I, Mini ATV, Power Puffs, Mini II, Novice, Big Boy ATV, Newbies, Veterans, Novice, and Open Expert. Prizes await the Top 3 in each division.

Cepeda said MRA’s membership is still growing and he anticipates the Novice and Beginners classes will have the most in the field, noting that the different classes for the kids indicate strong participation for this weekend’s Turkey Cross Race.

“The MRA kids always show eagerness to be on the track whenever possible. Mini bikes and ATV races will go on with expected strong race competition. In addition, the Expert and Veterans racers will provide excellent challenges during each lap with the expectancy of sufficient riders to hold separate division races. Turkey Cross Race allows MRA members’ skills in motocross to be up to par. It gives MRA officials the chance to exercise and advance their officiating skills as well,” he added.

Cepeda also admits that the Turkey Cross Race is a way for MRA members to blow off steam following the stress brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“MRA members anxiously want to race amid the COVID-19 community spread which have our community on edge. The Turkey Cross Race is a way for riders and fans to blow dust off the worrisome of COVID-19. Format will be similar as in the past races, however, the MRA board expects less riders will participate. Certainly the dust and noise from the dirt bikes will still provide lots of entertainment,” he said.

To this end, the MRA will implement COVID-19 Task Force protocols with social distancing and monitor of contacts in the pits area during all-day Turkey Cross Race. The pits area will be limited to MRA members and immediate families. MRA will also limit the number of people under each tent and distance of at least 6 feet between each rider’s family/team tents will be implemented.