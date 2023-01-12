GCEA MSP Christmas Decorating Contest brought out the holiday spirit in schools

Share











The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers had the pleasure of welcoming new and returning participants to its second Christmas Decorating Contest in December 2022. As part of the GCEA Marianas School Pride Campaign, which aims to encourage students to take pride in their campuses through beautification activities, this year’s contest was extra special as we encouraged CNMI schools to decorate their entrances to make their campuses festive for the holidays.

GCEA was pleased to welcome back three returning contestants and seven new contestants. All 10 schools competed for a chance to win an education tax credit for their schools and recognition as the most festive campus. They spruced up their grounds and a majority of them were decorated with repurposed and handmade elements!

With that said, the GCEA is proud to announce the top three winners of this year’s GCEA MSP Christmas Decorating Contest!

First place: Oleai Elementary School

Second place: Chacha Ocean View Middle School

Third place: Kagman Elementary School

Oleai Elementary School won $1,000, Chacha Ocean View Middle School won $500, and Kagman Elementary School won $300. The ETC awards will be donated to the winning schools after the awards ceremony in May 2023. All three schools are located on Saipan.

Each school will receive points for participation, which will be applied to their overall score at the end of the year. Much like the GCEA Marianas Village Pride Campaign, schools will be competing for points that will decide the grand prize winner of $10,000 in ETC!

We welcome everyone to view the photos of all the contest entries on GCEA’s Facebook page (@cnmigov.economy).

Sponsorships opportunities available

To successfully run the activities and contests for Marianas’ School Pride program, the GCEA is inviting local businesses to help sponsor the campaign. GCEA gratefully accepts various forms of sponsorship, such as donations of education tax credits, support for the production of village flags, in-kind services and supplies for MSP programs, advertising sponsorships, and contest prizes.

All ETC donations are given directly to the schools, where the money is used for improvements or to purchase much-needed supplies and equipment.

The GCEA thanks all public and private schools that participated in the second GCEA Christmas Decorating Contest. They committed to making their campuses more festive during the holidays and were able to clean up their campuses and provide festive displays that the community enjoyed. Together, We Can!