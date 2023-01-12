Sherwin-Williams Saipan is latest ProaPerks partner

Share











Paint store Sherwin-Williams Saipan is the latest to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks partner, joining many other businesses and organizations. All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a 30% discount on every purchase at Sherwin-Williams Saipan, and can get $10 off of every pail of Lexis Silicone Roof Coating (only valid if four or more pails are purchased.)

Sherwin-Williams Saipan is located on Middle Road, across Springs Plaza. They can be reached by calling (670) 234-1717.

Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include NMC alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (NMC)