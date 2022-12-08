TOGETHER, WE CAN

GCEA’s Christmas Decorating Contest promotes holiday cheer in all schools and businesses

By
|
Posted on Dec 09 2022

Tag: , ,
Share

Trina Santos

Every Christmas, I look forward to seeing and hearing about the Christmas spirit in the community. Villages illuminated with holiday lights and cheerful music playing throughout the month of December bring me immense joy. One of my favorite aspects of Christmas is experiencing a sense of togetherness in the community. Collectively, they make Christmas the most wonderful time of the year.

Last year, the Kagman Elementary School won the Marianas Village Pride Campaign’s Christmas Decorating Contest. The contest was judged on four criteria: beautification, creativity, festive, and bonus for using recycled material.

With this in mind, each of our KagES team members contributed greatly to the experience. They thought of little details like using recycled materials to make wreaths, giant present boxes, and gingerbread men to make it extra special. The addition of colorful Christmas lights to the front courtyard added to the festive spirit we wanted to emphasize at night. I’d say our inspiration was to highlight a huge Christmas tree right in front of the Main Office with a four-point star so that our students could see our Christmas spirit as soon as they entered our campus.

We were thrilled when we were told that KagES had won the Christmas Decorating contest because the prize was a $1,000 gift certificate to All Star Sporting Goods! With the coaches’ help, we were able to identify the supplies and sports equipment that the team lacked. We then purchased brand-new sports equipment for our students so that they would be better prepared to participate in the Public School System’s co-ed athletic program.

Marianas School Pride Christmas Decorating Contest

The momentum of winning last year’s contest and understanding the benefits for the students are propelling us to participate in this year’s Marianas School Pride Christmas Decorating Contest. As the criteria stay the same, we decided to stay true to our Blue Marlin spirit with a beachy Christmas theme, incorporating the use of materials washed up on our Kagman beaches. In October, a group of our students participated in a beach cleanup and found materials such as rope, driftwood, and buoys, which we turned into Christmas decorations. Our main goal is to show students that they can be creative during the holiday season by using natural and recycled materials. The results are festive and good for the environment.

If our school wins the Most Festive School Contest this year, we intend to reward our participants with gifts as a token of our gratitude for their dedication and hard work. We have been blessed with students who are eager to participate in activities outside of the classroom and are passionate about sharing their Christmas spirit with others.

Making memorable experiences throughout their elementary school years is critical to helping them stay motivated as they work toward graduation from high school. Staying spirited during the holidays may be one way they are reminded that they are loved and cherished, especially at this time of year.

I highly encourage all schools and businesses to participate in the Christmas Decorating Contest. The holiday season is a time for people to come together to spread joy and the Christmas spirit, and participating in the Christmas Decorating Contest allows students, team members, and the community to be a part of spreading and receiving the holiday spirit.

Together, We Can!

For more information visit the GCEA website at cnmieconomy.com. Engage with the Council on Facebook and Instagram (@cnmigov.economy) or contact them at gceacnmi@gmail.com.

***
Trina Santos, a counselor at Kagman Elementary School, was named School-Level Counselor of the Year in 2022. Santos is the Marianas School Pride adviser at KagES, and she leads a team of six Marianas School Pride Ambassadors.

Trina Santos

Related Posts

0

MVA introduces a Mini Christmas Village that will light up Garapan Fishing Base

Posted On Dec 02 2022
, By
0

GCEA thanks non-profit organizations and churches for improving lives during the holidays

Posted On Nov 24 2022
, By
0

A newly developed Garapan Core will greatly benefit our economy

Posted On Nov 18 2022
, By
0

JKPL’S TRUNK OR TREAT: A great way for our community to come together

Posted On Oct 28 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 8, 2022

Posted On Dec 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 2, 2022

Posted On Dec 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 9, 2022, 6:10 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:32 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune