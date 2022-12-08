CHCC names 10 DAISY award nominees

Share











Out of dozens of qualified nurses within the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., CHCC has finally chosen 10 nominees for consideration for the 2022-2023 edition of the DAISY Award, which seeks to honor extraordinary nurses.

CHCC announced last Wednesday its nominees for the CNMI’s first Daisy Foundation award recipients—10 Commonwealth Health Center nurses with extensive experience in their respective fields. DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System Foundation, better known as the Daisy Foundation.

CHCC’s nominees for the award are:

Daisy Jane Awitan, RN – Medical-Surgical;

Angela Figueroa, RN – Oncology

Lahaina Gatchalian, RN – OB Nursery

Evita Kawaii, RN – CQPM

Mila Cultura, RN – Women’s Clinic

Crisostomo, LPN – Family Care Clinic

Rose Indalecio, RN – Children’s Clinic

Ritchie Asuncion, RN – Dialysis,

Windy Lu, CNA – Medical Surgical; and

Xiu Zhen Lizama, RN – OB Nursery

According to one of the nominees, Windy Lu, although she is only a nominee, to be part of the Top 10 in the CNMI means the world to her.

“Technically, I’m only a nominee, but to be amongst the Top 10 nominees at CHCC when there are countless nurses who are also deserving and worthy makes me feel so proud and determined to learn more and improve,” she said.

Lu said the recognition by CHCC in itself means a lot to her and she looks forward to the actual awarding.

“This award means a lot to me. I’ve had countless patients and co-workers telling me in the past that I’m doing a good job but this is the first actual formal recognition that I have ever received in regards to my work at CHCC,” she said.

Nominee Daisy Awitan said in a statement that the nomination was utterly unexpected. “This nomination is unexpected, when I perform my duties as a nurse, my focus is for the welfare of my patients. That is why this is a surprise for me,” she said.

Despite her shock and the overwhelming feeling of being a nominee, she is honored to be a recognized by CHCC.

“I feel honored to be nominated, and at the same time overwhelmed. I am grateful for the trust and confidence of my co-workers for recognizing my service. Foremost I thank God for the opportunity to work at CHCC and to work with an amazing team,” Awitan said.

According to CHCC’s post on social media, it has been accepting nominations for over two months now and has finally narrowed their search to their Top 10 nominees.

“Since Oct. 3, we have been accepting nominations of extraordinary nurses within the CHCC in consideration to be a recipient of the DAISY Award. The nominations have been received and we are proud to announce the Top 10 nominees for the first DAISY Award,” the post stated.

The DAISY Foundation, formed in November 1999, honors nurses in all practices and all roles, and celebrates the compassion they provide their patients every day.

“The DAISY Foundation believes that the DAISY awards is important, given the growing importance of delivering high quality healthcare nationwide. The DAISY Award for Nursing Faculty is helping to lift those nurses who educate and nurture future nurses and those advancing their expertise,” the DAISY Foundation website states.

DAISY Foundation awardees are given a scholarship to further advance in their field of choice.

The DAISY Award will be awarded four times in a year. To learn more about the DAISY Award, visit https://www.daisyfoundation.org/