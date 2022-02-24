Get to know the 2022 TRD Toyota Tundra

Share











Twenty-two years since its initial launch, the 2022 edition of the TRD Toyota Tundra will amaze you.

“Redesigned” is the key word to describe this new Tundra and is it is ready to meet and even exceed the toughest expectations of many from a big truck. From its sleek body features and engine, added power for off-road and towing capabilities, to its spacious and polished interior, the entire eye-popping package is capped with hi-tech responsive features that are attuned to any driver of today.

According to Atkins Kroll Inc. sales manager Kevin Barnes, the Tundra is very competitive in the full-size truck category as it is the most reliable 4×4 truck over the years and all that were lacking in the previous Tundras have been addressed in the 2022 model.

“For the first couple of months, the TRD Toyota Tundra off-road package will be our standard package and we made sure that it is well-suited and equipped for everybody. There will be higher trim levels coming in the future and followed by a full-size Tundra hybrid shortly,” he said

Like the Toyota Tacoma, the 2022 TRD Toyota Tundra is great for daily use and functionality. The Tundra is larger and made for people with specific needs—towing, bigger space and more power, he added.

One of the biggest changes to the 2022 Tundra is its engine. Instead of a V8, it now comes with a V6 twin turbo engine. Barnes said the V6 engine may be smaller in size than the V8, but it has the two twin turbo that optimizes efficiency and allows smooth air travel inside the engine, which gives it more horsepower.

“This V6 3.4liter twin turbo engine actually comes with 389 horsepower, which is very, very strong and it comes with 479 pounds of torque so it’s an improvement over the larger V8 engine,” he said.

This means the truck’s towing ability has also gone up. From 10,000 lbs of towing capability before, now it’s up to 12,000 lbs. “One can now tow pretty big boats, trailers, equipment etc. as this Tundra is built for that,” he added.

This Tundra comes with what’s called “towing mirrors,” which is beneficial because they give you a wider view of the vehicle. It is also auto-folding, so when you turn the car off, it will automatically fold in and when you turn the engine on, it will automatically fold out.

“If you are towing say a boat or trailer that is a little bit longer than usual, these towing mirrors will give a longer field view and, of course, with the LED lights, your surrounding will illuminate,” Barnes said. (See ‘Overdrive’ section of Tuesday’s Saipan Tribune for more details)

