Getting comfortable in the uncomfortable

Share











I learned a new word today—inextricable. It means inseparable or impossible to escape from. I learned this word while researching more about autism spectrum disorder. But before I get to that, let me just share a quick backstory of how I first learned about people-first language. I graduated with my Social Work degree back in May of 2019, and in all my classes, with all my brilliant and amazing professors, the social work students were taught to use person-first/person-centered language. An example would be “a person who has a physical disability” rather than “a physically disabled person.” But back in April 2020, I was aware that it was Autism Awareness Month. And before I did anything to shed light on AAM, I did more research about autism spectrum disorder, watched YouTube videos/interviews with autistic individuals, and read more articles surrounding the autistic community. This is when I learned that many self-advocates (autistic individuals) in the autistic community and their close family/friends and allies prefer identity-first language/terminology such as saying “I’m autistic,” “she/he’s autistic,” or “autistic individual.”

So, going back to the start of my article, learning that new word—inextricable. According to an article by Autistic Hoya, these self-advocates understand that autism is an inherent part of their identity and an inextricable piece of their identity/personality. I know, right? This totally contradicts everything I first learned (and still learn/do) in my college life, personal life, and work life. But I think it is important to note that different people will prefer different terms—and that’s okay. I remember tweeting about Autism Awareness Month/Day back in April 2020 to recognize and honor autistic individuals and using identity-first language because of what I read, watched, and learned while researching about autism spectrum disorder. I knew some people would assume that it is best to address an autistic individual by saying “individual with autism” because of how most professionals in these kinds of fields learn person-first language.

As I said, different folks will prefer different terms. I understand that being in a profession where you work closely with individuals with disabilities, you want to make sure that you are doing your due diligence and standing with all individuals with disabilities while promoting inclusion as much as possible. I think the best way to tackle this kind of “unsureness” is by simply just asking autistic individuals what they prefer. Research does show that the autism community mostly prefers identity-first language such as “autistic individual” or “I’m autistic” and it is important to respect that. Although it can feel uncomfortable because of what is conditioned and taught to us in such professions, we must learn to get comfortable in the uncomfortable to continue advocating for individuals with disabilities. Learning and unlearning more ways to be the greatest allies/advocates we can be is the best thing we can do.

You can continue researching and reading more on: https://www.autistichoya.com/2011/08/significance-of-semantics-person-first.html and https://www.centerforautismresearch.org/driven/%E2%80%9Cautistic-person%E2%80%9D-or-%E2%80%9Cperson-autism%E2%80%9D-one-more-correct#:~:text=That%20study%20found%20that%20t,as%20the%20phrase%20they%20preferred. Lastly, autistic individuals have rights in areas of employment, education, and access to services and Northern Marianas Protection & Advocacy Systems, Inc. is the organization to contact should individuals be discriminated against or face barriers while attempting to access services. So if you or anyone you know needs our service, please contact our office at 670-235-7273/4 or visit our website at www.nmpasi.org. Let us celebrate and empower all individuals who are on the spectrum! Happy Autism Awareness Month!

Shaniah Alvarez (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Shaniah Alvarez is a client advocate at the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc.