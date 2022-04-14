‘Break the Bias’ touted during Women’s 10K Run awardings

Dr. Lily Muldoon, right, and Akiko Miller gesture the “Break the Bias” pose after receiving their medals and prizes during the awards ceremony of the 2nd Annual NMI Women’s 10K Run last April 7 beside the Oleai track and field.(MARK RABAGO)

Northern Marianas Athletics gave out medals to the winners of the 2nd Annual NMI Women’s 10K Run last April 7 beside the Oleai track and field with top runner Dr. Lily Muldoon continuing to advocate for gender equality.

The 37-year-old Department of Public Health director and Commonwealth Health Center Emergency Department physician said the women’s 10K run was made more special because it was held during Women’s Month in the Marianas and International Women’s Day 2022.

“The NMI Women’s 10K was held during International Women’s Month. The United Nations theme this year is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,’ which aims to recognize women who are working to build a more sustainable future,” she said.

During the awards, Muldoon and second-place overall Akiko Miller also crossed their arms and the latter explained the gesture to Saipan Tribune.

“As women athletes of the CNMI we cross our arms as a statement to ‘Break the Bias,’ in solidarity with women around the world. We strike the #BreakTheBias pose to call out bias, smash stereotypes, expose inequality, and reject discrimination,” she said.

Muldoon also thanked NMA for staging the 2nd Annual NMI Women’s 10K Run and for giving women an avenue to advocate gender equality.

“Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Thank you race organizers and volunteers to give us this platform to bring awareness and take action to level the playing field.”

Muldoon and Miller were the top finishers of the run after negotiating the route from the Hyatt Regency Saipan to just after the Japanese Tank Memorial along Quartermaster Road and back in 43:59 and 45.03, respectively. Dixie Mendenhall, who completing the Top 3 in 48.33, wasn’t present to pick up her medal

In the age group divisions, one of those who did receive her medal was Juanita Fajardo, who topped the 60-64 category in 1:28:02. Lydia Tan was the runaway winner in the 55-59 division after crossing the finish line in 58:56. She was followed by Ramona Manglona and Marie Sablan with times of 1:16:04 and 1:17:00, respectively.

For the 45-49 age group, Rosemarie Chisato ruled the henhouse after clocking in at 54:16. Ann Bang came next in 57:11 with Julie Hall completing the Top 3 in 1:01:04.

Audrey Christley was the fleetest afoot in the 40-44 category after tearing the tape in 49:23. Ayano Braxton was second in 51:37 with Saipan Tribune contributing writer Lindsay Nash third in 58:22.

In the 35-39 division, Kathy Ruszala was without peer after finishing in 58:23. Laarni Zapanta was second in 1:18:00 with Marjorie Ganacias third in 1:20:01.

Near the end of the short and simple awards ceremony, NMA secretary general Robin Sapong congratulated the winners and everyone who took part in last month’s 2nd Annual NMI Women’s 10K Run. He also shared good news about the national athletics federation.

“Liamwar Rangamar is the new vice president of NMA. With her around being around women’s sports will be stronger than ever. I also promise there will be a banquet next year. There was just no venue available this year and that’s the reason we couldn’t proceed but there’s going to be a banquet in 2023 so please mark your calendars and wait our notifications,” he said.

