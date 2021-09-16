Girls middle school hoops gets going

Posted on Sep 17 2021
Saipan Community School’s Hilah Bacani dribbles away from the defense of Tanapag Middle School players .

Saipan Community School’s Hilah Bacani dribbles away from the defense of Tanapag Middle School players during their game in the IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League Wednesday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)
ROSELYN B. MONROYO

The IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League unfurled Wednesday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium with six teams logging easy victories.

In the first game, Francisco M. Sablan Middle School got a walkover win over Chacha Middle School following a last-minute pullout from the latter.

Saipan Community School then won its debut after blanking Hopwood Middle School 1, 28-0, in the second game. The Lady Tsunamis were led by the 8 points apiece of Sheryne Yang and Mickaella Yang.

The third game of the day then saw Dandan Middle School nearly duplicate SCS’ feat by thoroughly dominating Mount Carmel School, 18-4. Priscilla Tomokane paced the Tottots with 10 points, while Shaenna Yamada chipped in 8 of her own.

Azriel Fatialofa then scored a season-high 22 points in Grace Christian Academy’s 34-7 route of Hopwood Middle School 2 in the fourth game of the scheduled six-game set.

In the fifth game, SCS scored its second victory in as many games after they walloped Tanapag Middle School, 10-2. Hilah Bacani top-scored for SCS with 8 points with the other 2 points courtesy of Sheryne Yang. Tanapag’s 2 points actually came from an SCS player shooting on their own goal.

Francisco M. Sablan Middle School finally saw court time in the sixth and final game of the day and they joined SCS on top of the standings after an 18-2 victory over Hopwood 1. Tenaesha Diaz and Maya Rebuenog shared scoring honors for the Napu Riders in the win with 8 markers apiece.

Action in the middle school girls league resumes today with Dandan taking on GCA and Chacha dueling Hopwood 2 in the 4:30pm first game. The 5:15pm second games will then feature GCA vs SCS and FMS vs Dandan. The 6pm matches will have Hopwood 1 facing Chacha and Mount Carmel squaring off against Tanapag.

The IT&E Interscholastic Girls Middle School Basketball League is being ran by the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation after signing a memorandum of agreement with the CNMI Public School System. It’s part of its grassroots program to further develop the sport of basketball in the CNMI.

“We are excited to start the interscholastic basketball season and see our students from elementary to high school showcase their skills and play for school pride. We also commend the PSS leadership for their commitment to keep basketball in their interscholastic program,” NMIBF James Lee was earlier quoted regarding the MOA with PSS.

