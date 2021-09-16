Three sue supermarket for alleged labor violations and trafficking

By
|
Posted on Sep 17 2021
Share

A group of three employees are accusing a supermarket in San Antonio of labor violations and trafficking.

Md. Ashiquzzaman, Mir Fozle Mehedi, and Md. Sazedul Islam, through attorney Joseph Horey, are suing Mir Corp., which foes business as Toha Supermarket, for allegedly failing to pay them the wages they were promised and for allegedly confiscating their passports so they couldn’t work anywhere else.

According to the lawsuit, Ashiquzzaman was employed by Toha as a butcher from July 2016 to December 2018. Mehedi was employed as a maintenance worker and farmer from September 2016 to June 2017. Islam was employed primarily doing various jobs at Toha Supermarket from 2015 to March 2021.

The three allege that Mir Corp. paid them at a rate of less than $6.05 per hour, which is significantly lower than the minimum wage imposed under the Fair Minimum Wage Act of 2007, and significantly lower than promised in their CNMI-Only CW-1 visa petition.

“Plaintiffs allege that while employed with Toha, their regular and overtime wages were lower than the amount prescribed for the CNMI at the time by the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and the Fair Minimum Wage Act of 2007. They allege that Toha’s failure to pay lawful wages to plaintiffs was willful,” Horey stated.

The former Toha employees are seeking relief in the amount of their unpaid minimum wages, their unpaid overtime compensation, and additional equal amount as liquidated damages, and attorney’s fees.

As for the trafficking allegations, the plaintiffs allege that Mir Corp. confiscated their passports in an “attempt to prevent or restrict…plaintiffs’ liberty to move or travel in order to maintain their labor services.”

In addition, Mir Corp. allegedly collected recruitment fees from plaintiffs in the amount of at least $10,000 upon the representation that they would work at good jobs and earn salaries of up to $2,000 per month and obtain permanent residency.

Mir Corporation was served the complaint yesterday afternoon.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
71
Poll

Do you still wear a face mask when you go to the grocery or restaurant?

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘We are change makers’

Posted On Sep 16 2021

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 17, 2021, 6:09 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:17 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune