Glare Mabel is batting leader in women’s division

By
|
Posted on Oct 13 2022
Glare “Clarissa” Mabel of the the Lady Eagles team, middle, wearing sunglasses, who is joined here by her teammates, is the women’s division batting leader in the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League. (LEIGH GASES)

Glare “Clarissa” Mabel of team Lady Eagles is on a roll as twice in a row, she tops the rank of batting leaders so far in the women’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League.

She topped the batting leaders last Sept. 11 and topped it once more last Oct. 9, with her 23 at-bats, 15 hits, and .650 batting average. She is followed by the Queens of the Diamond’s Kiana “Baby K” Camacho with 25 at-bats, with 16 hits, and a .640 batting average. Catalina Dela Cruz from the 670 Babes is ranked third with 23 at-bats, 14 hits, and a .610 batting average.

In other statistics, Kiana Camacho and Emy Oiterong are tied for the most runs scored with 16 each. Kiana Aldan comes right after with 15 runs, and Brittany Lizama and Heather Kladikm are tied with 13. Allana Sumang has 12; Angela Muna has 11; and Becky Repeki, Rosie Saralu, and Sonia Isaac have 10 each.

The most doubles hit is dominated by Mardina Kaipat with six, followed by four from Kayla Kaipat, and Becky Repeki, Catalina Dela Cruz, Kiana Camacho, Glare Mabel, Brittany Luzama, Rayna De Leon Guerrero, and Jennie Scalliem are all tied with three each.

Triples, which are hard to hit and are evident in the statistics, show that Rosie Saralu, Keyona Tudela, Edilyn Benjamin, Kiana Aldan, and Sonia Isaac have the most with two. Fifteen other players are tied with one each.

Homeruns, which are harder still, have been hit five times by Kiana Aldan, twice by Heather Kladikm, and once by Rachel Salalila, Rosie Saralu, Erlinda Naputi, Kiana Camacho, Becky Repeki, Janice Celis, Rayna Deleon Guerrero, Allana Sumang, and Victoria Pangelinan.

In the runs batted in category, or RBIs, it’s dominated by Marina Kaipat who has 15; Kiana Aldan has 14; Glare Mabel has 12; Catalina Dela Cruz has 11; Rosie Saralu has 10; and Allana Sumang and Becky Repeki have nine each.

On the defensive side, the top pitcher is still Bert Camacho from the Queens of Diamonds, with eight games pitched through 48 innings, an earned run of 14, with 73 hits against her, an earned run average of 2.04, and a seven win and one loss game record. 

Second is Eileen Babauta of Tokahao Ladies with four games, 25.1 innings pitched, 15 earned runs, 62 hits, a one win and three loss record, and a 4.18 earned run average.

Third is Kosebakl’s Jennie Scaliem with nine games, 55.2 innings pitched, 37 earned runs. 121 hits, a four win and five loss record, and 4.69 earned run average.

The most strikeouts is 39 made by Jennie Scalliem, followed by Felisa Brel’s 35, Semerina Simram’s 33, Bert Camacho’s 31, Annalyn Olupumar’s 18, Janice Celis’ 15, and Eileen Babauta’s 14.

The results of the men’s division individual statistics will be posted in the next editions of Saipan Tribune.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
