Christmas decorating contest for schools, businesses

Posted on Oct 13 2022
Mixed martial arts instructor Cuki Alvarez, kneeling center, led the self defense class for the CNMI Girl Scouts during a session last Oct, 8, 2022, Saturday, at the Trench Tech Gym in Garapan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers recently launched the Christmas Decorating Contest for schools and businesses. This holiday season, school groups/organizations and businesses in the CNMI are invited to make the Marianas festive and decorative by cleaning, beautifying, and decorating their school campuses and businesses. Christmas decoration entries will be accepted from now until Dec. 30, 2022.

To enter, participants must take a minimum of three photos that showcases their lights and decorations. The entries will be scored by a panel of judges according to criteria such as “Beautification,” “Creativity,” and “Festivity,” and bonus for using recycled, repurposed, or upcycled materials in their décor. Schools will win education tax credit award and businesses will win hardware store credit.

The deadline for photo submissions to the gceacnmi@gmail.com is on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Final entries will be uploaded on the GCEA Facebook page by Jan. 03, 2023. Winners will be announced on Jan. 13, 2023, but prizes will be awarded during the end-of-the-year awards ceremony.

About the Council

The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ mission is to provide objective advice to CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to ensure that future economic decisions and programs are aligned to improve the quality of life throughout The Marianas. GCEA’s Public Private Partnership initiative has drawn widespread support throughout the community. Volunteers and partners are welcome. For more information, visit cnmieconomy.com or engage with the GCEA on Facebook and Instagram (@cnmigov.economy) or by email at gceacnmi@gmail.com. (GCEA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
