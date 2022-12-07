GMS back in action at JITS and NJSDA competitions

Share











Green Meadow School middle school students joined the fray once again at the most recent Junior International Thespian Society Competition on Nov. 19 at the Francisco M. Sablan Middle School and the National Junior Speech and Debate Association competition on Dec. 3 at the Northern Marianas International School.

Despite the absence of live competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GMS Falcons put up a valiant effort. Green Meadow School would like to applaud all the efforts of the student competitors and thank the hardworking educators for the return of the live competitions.

NJSDA regulars Paula Angela Bernardo and Louise Elesha Manansala from the 8th grade secured fifth place in the DUO category. Previously NMI JITS representatives Nelisa Nicole Acaba and Isabella Mallari achieved third place in their Duet Acting Superior Rating performance. Sixth-grade newcomer Paul Andrei Bernardo secured fourth place for both his performances in Storytelling and Poetry.

For more information about Green Meadow School, call 235-2185, or email info@greenmeadowschool.net. Visit their main campus in Chalan Kiya past the Saipan Health Clinic.