Man accused of stabbing his wife and abusing 2 kids

Posted on Dec 08 2022

The Superior Court has imposed a $25,000 cash bail on a man accused of stabbing his wife multiple times, punching her daughter, and flipping over her son out of anger.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed Monday a $25,000 cash bail on Bill M. Manglona, who is accused of repeatedly stabbing his wife with a screwdriver, punching her 1-year-old daughter, and flipping over her 7-year-old son in anger.

The police report kept referring to the children as the wife’s daughter and son, and their relation to Manglona was not immediately clarified.

Manglona, a Rota resident, is facing charges of assault, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, and child abuse.

Manglona, 29, was arrested by the Rota Department of Public Safety last Dec. 2, but was only brought to the CNMI Superior Court last Monday for a bail hearing and his initial appearance before a judge.

Following the hearing, Camacho ordered that Manglona be remanded back to Department of Corrections custody for failure to post bail.

The judge ordered Manglona to return to court on Dec. 14, for a preliminary hearing while his arraignment was set for Dec. 19, at 9am.

The court appointed assistant public defender Emily Thomsen to represent Manglona in this matter while assistant attorney general Frances Demapan represents the government.

According to court documents, Manglona’s wife filed an in-person complaint against her husband at the DPS central on Rota accusing him of domestic violence last Dec. 2.

The victim told police that her husband, Manglona, stabbed her multiple times with a screwdriver and abused their two children on two separate occasion and she fears for her life.

She claims that Manglona has been threatening to kill her since Nov. 26, and that he has been beating her since 2014.

According to the victim, on Dec. 1, Manglona flipped her 7-year-old son by the feet, which caused her son to hit his head on some rocks lying on the ground. He also allegedly punched her 1-year-old daughter on her left rib in a fit of rage.

That same day, the victim said, Manglona hit her all over her body, causing bruises to form.

Prior to the Dec. 1 incident, the victim said on Nov. 30, Manglona stabbed her multiple times with a black screwdriver, including her head, and only stopped when he saw her head start to bleed.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

