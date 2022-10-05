CULTURAL WEEK

GMS celebrates cultural diversity

Posted on Oct 06 2022

First grader Colin Lilles with his handmade Philippine jeepney costume, right, was one of the winners of the costume contest at Green Meadow multicultural day celebration. (NHORLEEN LILLES)

Green Meadow School celebrated Cultural Week at its Chalan Kiya campus with the theme “Cultural Diversity” last Sept. 30.

Parents, relatives, faculty, staff, and students enjoyed the day with singing, dancing, poetry, and arts.

The program was highlighted with the Parade of the Nations wherein the students wore a national costume of their choice. Various competitions were also held with cash prizes along with them.

 

The second grade class under teacher Bona Angeles of Green Meadow School performs a local dance during their multicultural day celebration. (NHORLEEN LILLES)

 

Below is the list of winners from all categories.

National costume
Kinder 3-1st grade:
• 1st place La Rina Iguel
• 2nd place Naa Kowah
• 3rd place Colin Lilles

2nd grade-5th grade:
• 1st place Jaydnn Palacios
• 2nd place Jade Quindoza
• 3rd place Geri Liam Espiritu

6th-8th grade:
• 1st place Andrea Remilloza
• 2nd place Louise Manansala
• 3rd place Rihanna De Leon

Art contest
Kinder 5-2nd grade:
• 1st place Abrianna Dizon
• 2nd place Faith Dela Cruz
• 3rd place Arianne Buston

3rd-5th grade:
• 1st place Miel Jewel Mabaquiao
• 2nd place Leyland Duenas
• 3rd Grade Nathaniel Coloma

6th-8th grade:
• 1st place Jacie Heart Quindoza
• 2nd place Rosemarie Gamelo
• 3rd place Rihanna De Leon

Poetry writing
• 1st place Isabella Mallari
• 2nd place Andrea Remilloza
• 3rd place Rhett Garth Agbayani

Singing
Solo-K5-2nd grade:
• 1st place Kira George
• 2nd place Maria Margaux Chutin
• 3rd place Yarlis Doram

Solo -3rd -5th grade:
• 1st place Juliana Ortiz
• 2nd place Roanne Palma
• 3rd place Nicole Acaba

Duet-K5-2nd grade:
• 1st place Margaux Chutin & Elliana Salamat
• 2nd place Rhayven & Ariel Gabule
• 3rd place Abriana Dizon & Annhea Narciso

Duet-3rd-8th grade:
• 1st place Roann Palma & Juliana Ortiz
• 2nd place Paula Bernardo & Louise Manansala
• 3rd place Albert Santos & Kaiser Manansala (PR)

Students of Green Meadows School paraded in their colorful national costumes during their multicultural day celebration. (NHORLEEN LILLES)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

