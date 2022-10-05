CULTURAL WEEK
GMS celebrates cultural diversity
Green Meadow School celebrated Cultural Week at its Chalan Kiya campus with the theme “Cultural Diversity” last Sept. 30.
Parents, relatives, faculty, staff, and students enjoyed the day with singing, dancing, poetry, and arts.
The program was highlighted with the Parade of the Nations wherein the students wore a national costume of their choice. Various competitions were also held with cash prizes along with them.
Below is the list of winners from all categories.
National costume
Kinder 3-1st grade:
• 1st place La Rina Iguel
• 2nd place Naa Kowah
• 3rd place Colin Lilles
2nd grade-5th grade:
• 1st place Jaydnn Palacios
• 2nd place Jade Quindoza
• 3rd place Geri Liam Espiritu
6th-8th grade:
• 1st place Andrea Remilloza
• 2nd place Louise Manansala
• 3rd place Rihanna De Leon
Art contest
Kinder 5-2nd grade:
• 1st place Abrianna Dizon
• 2nd place Faith Dela Cruz
• 3rd place Arianne Buston
3rd-5th grade:
• 1st place Miel Jewel Mabaquiao
• 2nd place Leyland Duenas
• 3rd Grade Nathaniel Coloma
6th-8th grade:
• 1st place Jacie Heart Quindoza
• 2nd place Rosemarie Gamelo
• 3rd place Rihanna De Leon
Poetry writing
• 1st place Isabella Mallari
• 2nd place Andrea Remilloza
• 3rd place Rhett Garth Agbayani
Singing
Solo-K5-2nd grade:
• 1st place Kira George
• 2nd place Maria Margaux Chutin
• 3rd place Yarlis Doram
Solo -3rd -5th grade:
• 1st place Juliana Ortiz
• 2nd place Roanne Palma
• 3rd place Nicole Acaba
Duet-K5-2nd grade:
• 1st place Margaux Chutin & Elliana Salamat
• 2nd place Rhayven & Ariel Gabule
• 3rd place Abriana Dizon & Annhea Narciso
Duet-3rd-8th grade:
• 1st place Roann Palma & Juliana Ortiz
• 2nd place Paula Bernardo & Louise Manansala
• 3rd place Albert Santos & Kaiser Manansala (PR)