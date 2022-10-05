JKPL parking lot closed today

In order to prepare for the 4H Youth Mini Carnival, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s parking lot will be closed today, Oct. 6, 2022. Public parking space will be available behind the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. 

Please enjoy your public library’s free resources by visiting our website at www.cnmilib.org and like/follow JKPL’s Facebook page @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Instagram @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Tik Tok @jkpl670, Twitter @JoetenKiyu, and Youtube: joeten kiyu public library to see the progress and programs JKPL has worked so hard to offer for our community. Contact (670) 235-7323/7322 (READ) or visit your friendly Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. Hours of operation: open Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 6pm, Friday 1:30pm to 7pm, and Saturday 9:30am to 4pm. Closed Sundays, Mondays, and holidays. 

Visit or contact your friendly Antonio C. Atalig Memorial Library on Rota (670) 532-7329. Hours of operation: open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm and Saturday from 8:30am to 12:30pm. Closed Sundays and holidays. 

Visit or contact your friendly Tinian Public Library at (670) 433-0504. Hours of operation: open Monday to Friday from 7:30am to 4:30pm. Closed Saturday, Sunday, and holidays. 

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services LS-250000-OLS-21, LS-250249-OLS-21 FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant award, and LS-252496-OLS-22. (PR)

