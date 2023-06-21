GMS promotes 59 students to next education level

By
|
Posted on Jun 22 2023

Tag: ,
Share

The Elementary and Middle School graduates of Green Meadow School. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Green Meadow School held its combined 20th Kindergarten, 13th Elementary, and 5th Middle School Commencement Exercise at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center last June 3.

A total of 59 students—18 Kinder-3 students, 19 Kinder-5 students, 11 elementary students and 11 middle school students—were promoted to the next level in their educational journeys at the ceremony.

GMS principal Milagros M. Songcuan and board chair Saturnino M. Songcuan led the conferment of diplomas.

Department of Cultural and Community Affairs Secretary Ms. Mary Margaret “Maggie” Sablan was the event’s keynote speaker. She said it is through one’s educational journey “that we learn all our core values.” Her talk referenced Robert Fulghum’s “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” on how children establish their lingering core values during that crucial period.

Anaia Rose T. Reyes was the Kinder-3 Gualo Rai valedictorian; the Kinder-3 Chalan Kiya valedictorian was Miah Lynn A. Angcoy; Kinder-5 salutatorian Gualo Rai was Romeo Len P. De Vero; Kinder-5 Chalan Kiya salutatorian was Naa Kowah P. Lartey; Kinder-5 Gualo Rai valedictorian was Katrina Zoe B. Cortez and Kinder-5 Chalan Kiya valedictorian was Arianne Therese S. Buston.

Donna Flores, CNMI PSS director of Special Education, gave the inspirational speech for the elementary and middle school graduates.

The 5th Grade valedictorian was Jamie Andrea A. Palabay, while the 5th Grade salutatorian was Miel Jewel L. Mabaquiao.

The 8th Grade valedictorian was Paula Angela E. Bernardo, while the salutatorian was Louise Elesha I. Manansala. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

GMS celebrates parents with summit at Saipan World Resort

Posted On Mar 01 2023
, By
0

De Leon is the new GMS spelling bee champ

Posted On Feb 06 2023
, By
0

GMS students shine bright at PGFC competition

Posted On Jan 31 2023
, By
0

UOG to receive $600K for scholarships; strengthen Taiwan ties

Posted On Dec 21 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI public be educated about gun laws in the Commonwealth?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 22, 2023, 6:31 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune