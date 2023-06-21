GMS promotes 59 students to next education level

Share











The Green Meadow School held its combined 20th Kindergarten, 13th Elementary, and 5th Middle School Commencement Exercise at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center last June 3.

A total of 59 students—18 Kinder-3 students, 19 Kinder-5 students, 11 elementary students and 11 middle school students—were promoted to the next level in their educational journeys at the ceremony.

GMS principal Milagros M. Songcuan and board chair Saturnino M. Songcuan led the conferment of diplomas.

Department of Cultural and Community Affairs Secretary Ms. Mary Margaret “Maggie” Sablan was the event’s keynote speaker. She said it is through one’s educational journey “that we learn all our core values.” Her talk referenced Robert Fulghum’s “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” on how children establish their lingering core values during that crucial period.

Anaia Rose T. Reyes was the Kinder-3 Gualo Rai valedictorian; the Kinder-3 Chalan Kiya valedictorian was Miah Lynn A. Angcoy; Kinder-5 salutatorian Gualo Rai was Romeo Len P. De Vero; Kinder-5 Chalan Kiya salutatorian was Naa Kowah P. Lartey; Kinder-5 Gualo Rai valedictorian was Katrina Zoe B. Cortez and Kinder-5 Chalan Kiya valedictorian was Arianne Therese S. Buston.

Donna Flores, CNMI PSS director of Special Education, gave the inspirational speech for the elementary and middle school graduates.

The 5th Grade valedictorian was Jamie Andrea A. Palabay, while the 5th Grade salutatorian was Miel Jewel L. Mabaquiao.

The 8th Grade valedictorian was Paula Angela E. Bernardo, while the salutatorian was Louise Elesha I. Manansala. (PR)