Pizza Hut reopens after renovation

By
|
Posted on Jun 22 2023

Tag:
Share

Saipan’s Pizza Hut restaurant is sleek, with newly decorated interior, and lined with local artwork which welcome those dining in since its reopening last May 11. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Saipan Pizza Hut, which was temporarily closed for 10 days due to renovation, opened its doors to the public with brand-spanking new fixtures last May 11.

The newly renovated restaurant, which is located in the Gualo Rai Commercial Center, was beautifully touched up and is now an enhanced go-to place for everyone to enjoy hot and fresh pizza, pasta, wings, and desserts at an affordable price.

“Despite the current economic challenges, we are committed to serving this wonderful island community,” said Cindy Julian, Pizza Hut director of Operations.

“Our customers and teams in Saipan are truly one-of-a-kind,” she said. “We want Pizza Hut to be a gathering place for family and friends where they can enjoy amazing Pizza.”

Customers can expect a sleek, beautiful dine-in location with updated furniture, window treatments, and local artwork.

New fixtures and a new dining experience for Saipan Pizza Hut awaits those who have not yet set foot in its newly renovated restaurant.

 

Saipan Pizza Hut reopened last May 11 with a different look and feel that is sure to entice customers to dine-in and experience the newly renovated restaurant.

Deiron Acoba, who ate there with his friends after the renovation, said that “it’s brighter now and looks super clean. I don’t mind dining in more often. It’s a great look.”

Justin Agustines, who usually orders take out, said that he doesn’t mind dining in now because of the new look of the restaurant. “It looks so sleek and I like the vibes. It’s a good place to chill with my friends after a long day of doing errands or when we’re just in the mood for pizza.”

Marivic Pascual, who ate there with her family recently, said that the new restaurant looks nice. “It looks nice. It reminds me of restaurants in the Philippines and it makes me feel like I’m not in a restaurant on Saipan.”

Visit the newly renovated Saipan Pizza Hut at Gualo Rai Commercial Center to dine-in or carry-out. To order ahead or place a delivery order, call 670-235-9333. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 10am-10pm, and Friday through Saturday, 10am-11pm.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

Show your love language this Valentine’s Day

Posted On Feb 12 2018
, By

Community Briefs – January 16, 2018

Posted On Jan 16 2018
, By

NZ firm buys Pizza Hut franchise

Posted On Nov 07 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI public be educated about gun laws in the Commonwealth?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 22, 2023, 6:31 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune