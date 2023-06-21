Pizza Hut reopens after renovation

Share











Saipan Pizza Hut, which was temporarily closed for 10 days due to renovation, opened its doors to the public with brand-spanking new fixtures last May 11.

The newly renovated restaurant, which is located in the Gualo Rai Commercial Center, was beautifully touched up and is now an enhanced go-to place for everyone to enjoy hot and fresh pizza, pasta, wings, and desserts at an affordable price.

“Despite the current economic challenges, we are committed to serving this wonderful island community,” said Cindy Julian, Pizza Hut director of Operations.

“Our customers and teams in Saipan are truly one-of-a-kind,” she said. “We want Pizza Hut to be a gathering place for family and friends where they can enjoy amazing Pizza.”

Customers can expect a sleek, beautiful dine-in location with updated furniture, window treatments, and local artwork.

Deiron Acoba, who ate there with his friends after the renovation, said that “it’s brighter now and looks super clean. I don’t mind dining in more often. It’s a great look.”

Justin Agustines, who usually orders take out, said that he doesn’t mind dining in now because of the new look of the restaurant. “It looks so sleek and I like the vibes. It’s a good place to chill with my friends after a long day of doing errands or when we’re just in the mood for pizza.”

Marivic Pascual, who ate there with her family recently, said that the new restaurant looks nice. “It looks nice. It reminds me of restaurants in the Philippines and it makes me feel like I’m not in a restaurant on Saipan.”

Visit the newly renovated Saipan Pizza Hut at Gualo Rai Commercial Center to dine-in or carry-out. To order ahead or place a delivery order, call 670-235-9333. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 10am-10pm, and Friday through Saturday, 10am-11pm.