GMS students shine bright at PGFC competition
Rain or shine, the Green Meadow School’s Falcons once again proved their determination to win at the recent Primary Grade Forensic Conference competition held at Oleai Elementary School on Jan. 14, 2023. Falcon competitors prevailed in different categories. The administration, faculty, staff, and parents of Green Meadow School would like to extend their congratulations to the following winners and everyone who participated in the competition:
K-2 CATEGORY:
READERS FORUM
(RF-MA) 2nd Sansone Nikolai P. Cabrera
3rd Chloe Faith M. Dela Cruz
(RF-MB) 3rd Jaira Hope S. Quindoza
5th Colin James B. Lilles
(RF-MD) 2nd Avaline A. Jebehn
3rd Ya’Rlis Demetria M. Doram
(RF-MD) 2nd Isaiah Leiann S. Formanes
4th Bentley Peter Jo R. Koshiro
CHORAL SPEAKING
(CSPK-A) 1st Maria Margaux G. Chutin
Kylie Brooke B. Diaz
Naa Kowah P. Lartey
Elliana Marie G. Salamat
Rhayven A. Zapanta
2nd Faith Chloe M. Dela Cruz
Ya’Rlis Demetria M. Doram
Avaline A. Jebehn
Jaira Hope S. Quindoza
4th Ariel Faith A. Gabule
Abrianna C. Dizon
Emma Louise P. Hidalgo
Rodolf DL. Lopez Jr.
Aerith Rei F. Dondonilla
3-5 CATEGORY:
Dramatic Interpretation
(DI-A) 1st Jade Haven S. Quindoza
(DI-B) 1st Jamie Andrea A. Palabay
Humorous Interpretation
(HI-A) 2nd Paul James A. Mendoza
3rd Christopher Leyland G. Duenas
(HI-B) 2nd Amir Zachariah T. Brantley
Impromptu
(IMP-A) 1st Angelee SG. Agdoro
Declamation
4th John Raphael Q. Aguon
5th Jeron Carl M. Marzo
Readers Forum
(RF-MA) 4th Roanne Palma
5th Jadean Bryana Balboa
(RF-MC) 3rd Paul James A. Mendoza
4th Jayden Rei Pulido
(RF-MD) 1st Albert Miguel U. Santos
5th Jeron Carl M. Marzo
(RF-ME) 3rd Lanz Carmelo G. Salamat
(RF-MF) 4th Geri Liam Espiritu
5th John Rey D. Daca
(RF-MG) 3rd Iandre A. Ranin
5th Nicole Q. Tangonan
DUO
(DUO-A) 2nd Aira Joy D. Daca
Nicole Q. Tangonan
(DUO-B) 1st Julianna Kai Ortiz
Roanne Palma
2nd James A. Kisa
Jayden Rei Pulido
3rd John Raphael Q. Aguon
Christopher Leyland G. Duenas
CHORAL SPEAKING
(CSPK-A) 3rd John Matthew O. Aumentado
Czainah P. Chutin
Aira Joy D. Daca
Miel Jewel L. Mabaquiao
Iandre A. Ranin