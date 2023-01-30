Paradiso Resort & Spa is latest ProaPerks partner

Share











Paradiso Resort & Spa is the latest company to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks Partner, joining many other businesses and organizations. All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive five free swimming pool passes per month.

Paradiso Resort & Spa is located on Figan Lane, in Koblerville. They can be reached by calling (670) 288-5555. More information about the resort can be found at www.paradisosaipan.com.

Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include Northern Marianas College alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (PR)