Go natural with Candle J Saipan

Posted on Mar 18 2021
Candle J Saipan started as a hobby and is now a business. (Contributed Photo)

Did you know you that you can help save the environment while lighting a scented candle? The answer is in the affirmative when the candle is made of natural soy that carries no toxins, carcinogens, or pollutants unlike petroleum-based paraffin candles. Candle J Saipan makes quality scented soy candles with premium fragrance oils and natural soy wax.

Established in February last year, Matt and Jiah Iguel are the owners of Candle J and the husband-and-wife team said that since there is no place on Saipan that sells scented natural soy wax candles, they decided to make their own.

“We started making candles as a hobby and became passionate about it. So, we made a decision in opening a candle business which is now Candle J.…Our candles are 100% natural soy which means that they are both non-toxic and healthy… We use USA-qualified, non-toxic ingredients to ensure our customers; wellness and joy,” Matt said.

“Our business is home-based in Kagman. We try to accommodate our customers at their convenience as much as possible. We often deliver the candles directly to the customers. We have frequent inquiries through social media messenger and we make an appointment for further discussion in case of giveaways or a large number of orders,” Matt added.

A vial of Candle J Saipan products are available at the Sabalu Market at the Garapan Fishing Base or online through Facebook or Instagram. (Contributed Photo)

Personally, both couples are into fragrances or scented candles and they wanted to share to the community different kinds of scents and enjoy them. “Candles have more power than just lighting the place. It can take away unpleasant smells such as cooking smells, pet odor, moldy smell, or sweat odor. Also, it can be a great addition to the house, office, and any event to bring a warm and relaxing mood. If you get a headache from strong scented candles and you would like to enjoy the subtle scents around you, soy candles are ideal for you,” Jiah said.

“Since customers can choose the scent that fits the theme of the mood, event, or matches the person they are giving the gift to, handmade candles can bring great meaning to any event or relationship. Also, by purchasing candles that are made with natural ingredients, you are taking care of your health and the wellness of your loved ones… since we opened, we are actively learning and improving the business,” Jiah added.

Candle J Saipan has a kiosk in the Sabalu Market at the Garapan Fishing Base. For more information, call 789-7451 or send them a message through Facebook or Instagram @candlejsaipan and email: candlej670@gmail.com.

