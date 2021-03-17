Southern United breaks into win column

Southern United Football Club gained their first win of the season in the Division B of the 2021 Spring Dove Women’s League held at the NMI Soccer Training Center last Sunday in Koblerville. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

Southern United Football Club earned its first win of the season in Division B of the 2021 Spring Dove Women’s League held last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Southern United nipped Kanoa Football Club, 3-2, during their matchup to gain its first win of the season.

Keisha Deleon Guerrero led the charge for Southern United by making the first goal in the 9th minute. She followed up with another goal in the 16th minute.

Kanoa bounced back in the 26th minute behind Ivana Claire Gozum who scored a goal followed by another from Mary Kay Alferos in the 30th minute to bring the game to a tie.

Southern United’s Megan Elayda broke the tie in the 48th minute, solidifying the win for her team.

Shirley’s FC remains undefeated in Division A, while Paire FC team 1 stays team to beat in the Masters Division.

DIVISION B
TanHoldings 2, MP United 2
MP United drew first blood in their matchup last Sunday behind Breanna Nicole Lee who made one of her two goals in the 8th minute of the match.

TanHoldings proved to be a fine foe and fought back behind Sydney Hinds who found the back of the net in the 9th minute.

MP United, thirsty for the win, regained the lead with another goal from Lee in the 23rd minute.

In an effort to turn the tables in their favor, TanHoldings’ Julie Ann Capayas made the final goal of the game in the 27th minute, ending the game in a draw.

DIVISION A
Shirley’s FC 2, Kanoa FC 1
Shirley’s added another win to their overall standings for the season behind Jerlyn Castillo and Jullianne Hall who contributed one goal apiece.

Castillo took the lead for Shirley’s scoring the first goal in the 15th minute.

Kanoa’s Kelsey McClellan brought the game to a tie in the 16th minute, but Hall broke the tie and took the lead back for Shirley’s in the 23rd minute.

Southern United 9, TanHoldings 1
Southern United eased past TanHoldings by holding a strong lead from start to finish behind Jannah Casarino, Nathanette Camacho, and Summer Manahane each making two goals apiece. Kaithlyn Chavez, Pia Ngewakl, and Marinel Falalimpa each made one point to add to the team’s winning score.

MASTERS DIVISION
Paire 1 4, TanHoldings 1
Paire 1, who holds the No. 1 spot in the Masters Division, held the lead from start to finish behind Lindsay Davis who made her two goals in the 9th and 13th minute of the match with help from Natalie Hill-Beyer who added one point in the 26th minute.

Matansa 3, Kanoa 0
Matansa’s Bunruang Brasuell led the way to victory with her two goals with help from Wasana Gregory who added one point.

Brasuell made the first goal of the match in the 17th minute followed by a goal from Gregory in the 43rd minute. Brasuell landed one more goal before the end of the match in the 47th minute.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

