Gold Mantis seeks extension to comply with court orders

By
|
Posted on Nov 17 2020

Tag:
Share

In response to the U.S. District Court for the NMI’s show-cause order, Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC has asked the court to give it more time to comply with previous orders in the lawsuit filed by seven construction workers.

Tiberius Mocanu, who represents Gold Mantis, said that Gold Mantis does not oppose a daily sanction. Rather, the imposition of a $2,000 daily fine has further motivated Gold Mantis to comply with the court’s order and it will do so if it is granted an extension.

In addition, Mocanu asked the court not to issue a default ruling against them and to instead give the company an opportunity to produce the necessary information by Nov. 25.

Mocanu explained that production of discovery has been difficult as Gold Mantis does not have any personnel physically present in the CNMI and that Gold Mantis has vacated its offices in the CNMI because the company has no further dealings or business in the Commonwealth.

He added that Gold Mantis has been working diligently to produce the documents and information it was ordered to produce.

Mocanu assured the court that Gold Mantis has paid what it owed its accounting firm and it has produced 300-plus financial documents.

The company has also interviewed Ding Jianming, Pang Hao, and Yuan Wei, who are former employees, in order to comprehensively provide affidavits regarding the preservation of evidence, the efforts made to locate Electronically Stored Information, documents, and hardware that might contain responsive information.

On top of that, Gold Mantis, through its representative Huang Ji, has also authorized Mocanu to seek additional documents from Bank of Hawaii where it maintained an account, and also to seek tax filings from the CNMI Department of Finance.

Last week, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona ordered Gold Mantis to answer by Nov. 15 why a default judgment should not be entered against it for noncompliance.

Manglona also asked for an explanation why the court should not treat Gold Mantis’ noncompliance as contempt of court and why the court should not impose a civil contempt sanction requiring it to pay a $2,000 daily fine from the time all discovery and affidavits were to be produced.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, back in Oct. 19, Manglona ordered Gold Mantis to produce all bank records, produce all records held by Gold Mantis’ accountant, produce all documents related to a People’s Republic of China government inquiry into Gold Mantis’ operations on Saipan, produce all responsive electronically-stored information or ESI, provide detailed affidavits describing Gold Mantis’ efforts to preserve and search for ESI, provide updated responses to the plaintiffs’ request for proposals and interrogatories, and submit a certification of compliance with the order. Gold Mantis was ordered to provide these by Oct. 29.

Aside from Wang, the other plaintiffs in the case are Dong Han, Yongjun Meng, Liangcai Sun, Youli Wang, Qingchun Xu and Duxin Yan.

The plaintiffs worked for MCC International and Gold Mantis, former contractor and subcontractor of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC.

The plaintiffs are suing the defendants for forced labor, negligence, and liability for employees of subcontractors. The plaintiffs are also alleging human trafficking violations.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Gold Mantis’ noncompliance could result in default judgment

Posted On Nov 13 2020
, By
0

Seven workers who sued Gold Mantis ask for over $30K in attorney’s fees

Posted On Oct 29 2020
, By

Gold Mantis fined $192K

Posted On Aug 25 2017
, By

Ex-worker rues Edith’s exit

Posted On Jun 13 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - November 10, 2020

Posted On Nov 10 2020

COMUNITY BRIEFS - November 5, 2020

Posted On Nov 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 4, 2020

Posted On Nov 04 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 17, 2020, 1:48 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:20 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune