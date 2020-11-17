BREAKING NEWS: 2 more COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

By
|
Posted on Nov 17 2020

Tag:
Share

Two more persons have died of COVID-19-related illnesses in Guam, bringing the island’s death toll to 100

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 100th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:56pm today. The patient was a 58-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 18, 2020, and tested positive upon admission.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, the models projected we would lose hundreds of lives to COVID-19. While we are thankful that that model did not become our reality, we cannot ignore the magnitude of this death. To his family and friends, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I offer you our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We are told weeping may endure for the night, many nights as we know all too well. But we are also told to be strong and courageous—do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Let us do what we must to become worthy of those we laid to rest.”

Earlier yesterday, Guam’s 99th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the GMH at approximately 1:04am. The patient was a 73-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 7, 2020 and was a known positive case.

“Words may never be enough but to his friends and family, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Leon Guerrero. “Though this virus is cold and ruthless, we cannot and must not lose hope in this fight. Wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands—these simple actions can save countless lives.”

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

BREAKING NEWS: 4 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

Posted On Nov 16 2020
, By
0

Two more test positive in NMI

Posted On Nov 16 2020
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: Replacement for Guam judge named

Posted On Nov 14 2020
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 93rd COVID-19-related death in Guam

Posted On Nov 13 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - November 10, 2020

Posted On Nov 10 2020

COMUNITY BRIEFS - November 5, 2020

Posted On Nov 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 4, 2020

Posted On Nov 04 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 17, 2020, 9:20 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:20 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune