BREAKING NEWS: 2 more COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

Two more persons have died of COVID-19-related illnesses in Guam, bringing the island’s death toll to 100

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 100th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:56pm today. The patient was a 58-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 18, 2020, and tested positive upon admission.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, the models projected we would lose hundreds of lives to COVID-19. While we are thankful that that model did not become our reality, we cannot ignore the magnitude of this death. To his family and friends, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I offer you our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We are told weeping may endure for the night, many nights as we know all too well. But we are also told to be strong and courageous—do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Let us do what we must to become worthy of those we laid to rest.”

Earlier yesterday, Guam’s 99th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the GMH at approximately 1:04am. The patient was a 73-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 7, 2020 and was a known positive case.

“Words may never be enough but to his friends and family, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Leon Guerrero. “Though this virus is cold and ruthless, we cannot and must not lose hope in this fight. Wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands—these simple actions can save countless lives.”