Good turnout on first day of NI early voting

Posted on Sep 26 2022

Northern Islands mayoral candidate Valentino Nicky Taisacan avails of the early voting on Friday for the Northern Islands at the Commonwealth Election Commission conference room in Susupe, which is the designated polling site for Northern Islands early voting. Many already voted Friday, the first day of the early voting for the Northern Islands. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The first day of early voting for the Northern Islands on Friday at the Commonwealth Election Commission’s conference room in Susupe went smoothly.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said Friday that the early voting was going really smoothly and that the turnout was good.

Igitol said that as of 2:30pm that day, 73 had already voted.

There are only 184 registered voters for the Northern Islands. Most of them are staying on Saipan.

Northern Islands mayoral candidates Jocelyn Frances Aldan Kapileo and Valentino Nicky Taisacan voted Friday at 11:30am and at 2pm, respectively. Kapileo is running as an independent, while Taisacan is seeking the post under the Republican Party.

Igitol said they opened at 8:30am and closed at 4pm daily for early voting.

Igitol said they haven’t had any problems or issues yet.

Taisacan, who is a Cannabis Commission commissioner, in an interview said the voting process is fast so he urged registered voters to come out and exercise their rights.

Keola Taisacan, wife of Valentino Taisacan, said the voting was  fast and straightforward.

She said she decided to vote on the first day of early voting because she wants to be done with the election and just wait for the actual Nov. 8 election day.

Keola Taisacan is an employee of the Office of the Attorney General.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
