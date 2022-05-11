GOP golf tourney, dinner banquet a success

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, third from left, and Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan), fifth from left, pose with participants of the GOP Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Coral Ocean Point Golf Resort. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

A total of 134 players and more than 600 attendees participated in the recent GOP Golf Tournament and Dinner Banquet hosted by the CNMI Republican Party.

“It was a wonderful show of support from our community. It was a full day of great sportsmanship on the links and a relaxing evening of fellowship over dinner. I was happy to see so many people enjoy themselves. All positive vibes, taya negative,” said Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

The events were open to everyone regardless of political alliances and social standing, and it showed in the quick sellout of tickets for each event. The round of golf was held last Saturday at the Coral Ocean Point Golf Resort, while the dinner banquet was held later that evening at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

“We had Republicans, Democrats, and non-partisan men and women of all ages turnout. We had residents of Tinian, Rota, and Guam attend the golf tournament and dinner banquet. It was great to see hundreds of people of mixed backgrounds come out last Saturday,” said lieutenant governor candidate, Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan).

“Over 600 people came to the dinner in support of our Republican Party fundraiser. It speaks volumes about the love, positivity, and team spirit we have in the Republican camp,” noted CNMI GOP president Candace Celis.

The fundraisers were a prelude of upcoming efforts to continue uniting the community through respect and camaraderie for a better Commonwealth.

“People are energized in this campaign because they believe in our leadership. The people see that our opponents’ campaign strategy of division, misinformation and obstruction does nothing to help anyone. People are looking for real solutions to rebuild the community and the economy, and the support at these events point to Governor Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Governor Candidate Vinnie F. Sablan being the right people for this job,” added James Ada, chairman of the Committee to Elect Torres-Sablan.

“People came to have a great time and to break away from all the negativity in life and divisive politics. It was a successful event because we put in the hard work. I am grateful for the turnout and deeply humbled by the time and effort that our volunteers and sponsors put into the event. It was the largest combined golf and dinner banquet for the Republican Party to date and we look forward to more of the same positive gatherings and building up of one another,” said CNMI GOP second vice president and GOP Golf Tournament and Dinner Banquet chair Shayne Villanueva.

For information on joining the movement to elect Torres-Sablan for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, and the entire Republican slate, contact: CNMI GOP president Candace Celis at cnmigop2022@gmail.com. (PR)

