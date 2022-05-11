Team Marianas forces do-or-die Game 3

By
|
Posted on May 12 2022

Tag:
Share

Team Marianas’ Coby Santos goes up for an acrobatic shot against Lakay-Islander’s Zeric Gant in Game 2 of their finals series in the open division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Tuesday night at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe. (MARK RABAGO)

Team Marianas made six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to turn a close game against Lakay-Islander into a blowout, 77-58, and force a deciding Game 3 in the finals of the open division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League Tuesday night at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.

Down 41-42 heading into the last 10 minutes of the contest, the CNMI national basketball pool outscored Lakay/Islander by 20 points the rest of the way to win the game by a mile.

The first of Team Marianas’ fourth quarter triples barrage came with 7:40 remaining when Jack Aranda gave them the lead, 48-47.

In the next play, Zeric Gant gave Lakay/Islander the lead back when he hit a 3-pointer of his own to make it, 50-48.

Team Marianas would take the bull by the horns when Devon Brennan cashed on a triple and made layup to make it, 53-50, time down to 7 minutes.

The game was still in the balance when Coby Santos connected from the land of plenty at the 5:38 mark to give Team Marianas some breathing room, 58-52.

Kyu Aldan then drove against the trees and passed to Shane Deleon Guerrero for a layup, 64-53, to give Team Marianas its first double-digit spread with time down to 3:20.

Lakay/Islander took one in the chin when Santos pulled up for another 3 and got the final knockout blows when Jeffrey Castro splashed back-to-back triples the last one giving Team Marianas a 73-56 lead a little over 2 minutes left and that was all she wrote.

National coach Joe Diaz said his team just made the necessary adjustment in Game 2 to force a deciding Game 3 Thursday.

“This second game we had to pick up our pace on the defensive side. We also needed to clean the boards, meaning we had to dominate the rebounding battle, and most importantly trusting each other.”

Diaz said after the Game 1 loss, they had a team meeting after practice and watched their loss on YouTube.

“That really helped us see what to work on and for me the first game my subbing rotation was off. But I told our national players that we needed to say something so we all kind of needed to get better as a team.”

Lakay/Islander actually took the initiative early and opened with a 14-11 lead after the first quarter as Marvin Rabauliman flexed his muscles inside.

They continued to have the upper hand in the second quarter as center Benjie Escano dropped 5 points to give Lakay/Islander as 27-26 spread at the close of the low-scoring first half.

Team Marianas continued to grope for form in the third and the lead seesawed between the two finalists. R.J. Palacios powered his way for 5 points in the third to give Lakay/Islander a 42-41 cushion. Things changed, however, midway in the fourth as the pendulum swung completely in Team Marianas’ way.

Chioni Dela Cruz led Team Marianas with 16 points, while Santos, Brennan, and Castro added 10 markers apiece. Palacios was the high-point man for Lakay/Islander with 15 points, while Rabauliman and Gant added 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
 
Team Marianas 77 – Dela Cruz 16, Santos 10, Brennan 10, Castro 10, Deleon Guerrero 9, Augenbaugh 6, Satur 4, Flores 4, Naraja 3, Aranda 3, Sablan 2.
Lakay/Islander 58 – Palacios 15, Rabauliman 11, Gant 10, Escano 7, Quan 5, Capalad 5, Basa 3, Jandoc 2.
Scoring by quarters: 14-11, 25-27, 41-42, 77-58.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

SCLC
0

Lakay/Islander draws first blood in open finals

Posted On May 09 2022
, By
SCLC
0

Team Marianas, Blue Haus advance to open Final Four

Posted On May 03 2022
, By
SCLC
0

Team Marianas pummels 670 Gravity in open division

Posted On Apr 13 2022
, By
SCLC
0

Eagle Construction finally notches 1st victory

Posted On Mar 25 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With the use of masks no longer recommended in public places in the CNMI, how often do you still wear masks in public?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 12, 2022, 7:49 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune