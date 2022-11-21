GOP sign vandalized with opponent’s banter

Share











The outside billboard of the Republican Party headquarters in Garapan has been vandalized, with the words “AD all the way” spray painted on the sign.

On or about Nov. 20, 2022 it was discovered that one of the banners on the outside of the headquarter had been vandalized. The graffiti was posted in bright blue spray paint for all to see in one of the busiest intersections of the CNMI.

“This is not surprising. It has been an ugly political season and this is just another day of it. We do not condone anything like this and plain and simple, it justifies their campaign of dirty politics,” said Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

The party is asking the public for any information on the culprits of this act of vandalism.

The Torres-Sablan campaign invites anyone with any information to reach out to the Republican Party directly at (670) 484-1206. (PR)