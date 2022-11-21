MVA joins Rota Mayor’s Office for Yard Decorating Contest

Share











As part of its Christmas in the Marianas celebration, the Marianas Visitors Authority is partnering with the Rota Mayor’s Office in organizing a Christmas Yard Decorating Competition for Rota residences.

Registration is open for Rota homeowners at the Rota Mayor’s Office until 2:30pm on Dec. 9, 2022. Judging will be held on Dec. 13, 2022.

“We’re very pleased to again partner with the Rota Mayor’s Office on another great program for our community, this time enhancing the Christmas spirit for both our residents and visitors to enjoy,” said MVA Rota field operations supervisor David Atalig. “Let’s come together and make this a merry Christmas for everyone!”

“The theme this year is, ‘It is Christmas in the Heart That Puts Christmas in the Air!’” said Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig. “I want our people to feel the holiday spirit, and this program is a great way to promote and instill that in our community. We are hoping that our people will participate in this program and continue to spread the holiday cheer and promote peace, love and joy.”

The MVA and Rota Mayor’s Office are sponsoring cash prizes for the competition: $1,000 for first place, $700 for second place, and $500 for third place. (MVA)