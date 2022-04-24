GOP slams Rep. Tina Sablan; rebukes Sen. Paul Manglona

Share











The Republican Party of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariånas Islands issued the following statement last Friday relative to the four votes garnered in favor of dismissing the Articles of Impeachment.

“The Republican Party is proud of Sen. Vinnie Sablan, candidate for lieutenant governor, for recusing himself from voting on a motion to dismiss the Articles of Impeachment. It was the right thing to do. We all know that if lieutenant governor candidate Vinnie Sablan didn’t recuse himself from the vote that the motion would have passed 5 to 3. But this wouldn’t be right.

“Unlike Rep. Tina Sablan who violated the law and rules of ethical conduct by directly voting on matters where she stands to gain financially, lieutenant governor. candidate Vinnie Sablan further recused himself from voting on the Articles of Impeachment altogether.

“Lieutenant governor candidate Vinnie Sablan did not require a legal analysis to make a decision on what is clearly a conflict of interest. He simply knew it to be wrong and recused himself. On the other hand, Rep. Tina Sablan tried to explain her incidental benefits in her conflict of interest analysis, but it fails when she did not dispute that her actions violated the Constitution when she voted to remove Gov. Torres from this election. That benefit, which is outside the available remedy under the Constitution, is no longer incidental but a direct and an improper benefit.

“Consistent with Gov. Torres’ legal counsel’s position that we should abide by the law and rules as set forth governing these proceedings, the Republican Party rebukes Sen. Paul A. Manglona’s statement that ‘rules are meant to be broken.’ This is not an example we should leave for our children and families, and it is certainly not how we should run our government.

“The Republican Party encourages its candidates and supporters to stay on the high road throughout the rest of this campaign.”

