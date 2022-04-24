Iijima, Veloria top JKPL 5K Literacy Fun Run/Walk

Share











Guam’s Manami Iijima and Northern Marianas College student Sildrey Veloria were the top runners in the 5K Literacy Fun Run/Walk organized last Saturday by the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in cooperation with Run Saipan.

Iijima, who is on Saipan to train for the triathlon competition of the Pacific Mini Games this June, negotiated the race in 19:01, nearly 1:45 faster than Veloria who completed the course from JKPL in Susupe to the Japanese Tank Memorial in Quartermaster Road and back in 20:45.

Run Saipan president Edward Deleon Guerrero was the one who convinced Iijima to take part in the 5K.

“It was a great event and I enjoyed it. I got invited by Ed from Run Saipan and so glad he did! I got to meet some local runners and see some of the triathlete team. They are all so welcoming,” said Iijima.

The 29-year-old said she’s indeed on island to train for the Mini Games triathlon event and will fly to Rota this weekend.



“I’m currently here training for two weeks. I will go to Rota for the test event next weekend. I haven’t done a 5K in a while so I was nervous but the road conditions and the weather was perfect.”

Coming in second and third to Iijima in the women’s division were Denise Myers and Tiana Cabrera who clocked in at 20:59 and 23:37, respectively.

“The race was fun, it was nice to get some faster running in. It was my first race in a long time so I was really pleased to be able to compete and was pleased with my time for the moment, but am hoping to get faster still before the Mini Games. The weather was perfect, it was a nice overcast and the rain held off for the very beginning portion. The road between the start and [Atkins Kroll] was a little slippery but having the full lane blocked off made it manageable,” said Myers.

The health and physical education instructor for the Northern Marianas College said the 5K Literacy Fun Run/Walk was a great way to prepare for the Mini Games.

“Without a track getting good race-like conditions can be challenging, so this was a good chance to push ourselves. Having Manami there was awesome! Having her set the pace gave us something to strive for. I wish I was in a little better pace so that I could have hung with her longer. She is incredibly gracious and we are hoping to get some running in with her before she goes to compete on Rota with the triathlon group,” she said.

Cabrera said the 5K Literacy Fun Run/Walk went pretty well and every mile she just pushed herself to run faster.

“The last mile was the hardest, but I am proud that I finished the race. The road conditions were great, nothing bad. The weather was great too, not too hot or cold. Every race I go to it helps me get prepared for the Mini Games and I like these kinds of races because it helps me see where I can improve in my running and pushes me to strive to do my best in every race,” she said.

The Saipan International School student also appreciated that Iijima graciously accepted Run Saipan’s invitation to take part in the race.

“Honestly, she inspires me as an athlete and her being there made me want to do better in my future races and train harder.”

Veloria, for his part, gave praise to the Lord for winning the 5K Literacy Fun Run/Walk last Saturday.

“I just want to thank God for another win and I hope that I continue my progress from here. The weather conditions weren’t perfect at all, but if I just trust in the gear I’m wearing, then I’m pretty sure that I will have a great run no matter the condition of the weather,” he said.

Like the women runners, Veloria said he pretty much is using fun runs to supplement his training for the upcoming Mini Games.

“It’s going pretty well since we don’t have the track to train on. We kind of moved our training to the CPA Airport Field so we could continue our training. I have to say, it’s not easy at all, but I know that it will pay off once I compete in the Mini Games.”

SIS student Rex Pixley and veteran barefoot runner Chong Nam Lee came in second and third in the men’s division after submitting times of 20:51 and 22:20, respectively.

“The race was good with a very nicely organized course. Having one lane for the race really helped compared to the pathway. The weather deteriorated later in the race after I finished but it was not hot when I ran. It was also good training for the Mini Games because it allowed me to know where my pace and 5K time is at,” said Pixley.

Lee, for his part, said the 5K Literacy Fun Run/Walk was a good challenge for him to keep himself motivated in running.

“It was good weather today for the running event. A good event for the Saipan community. Iijima is also a good athlete and person and I’m glad to see her in this event. She is a super runner!” he said.