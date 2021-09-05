IN CASE HE GETS JGO SUBPOENA

Governor hires DC law firm with impeachment expertise

By
|
Posted on Sep 06 2021
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has hired a Washington, D.C.-based law firm known for its expertise in impeachment proceedings to represent him in the ongoing investigation of the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee on his expenditures of public funds and travels.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry during his regular radio press briefing Friday, Torres disclosed that he has hired the law firm of Ross Garber from Washington, D.C. to represent him in the JGO matter.

Torres said he met with Attorney General Edward Manibusan and that the latter advised him to hire own lawyer in case he does get a subpoena from the JGO. It’s the same advice that Manibusan gave to other persons being subpoenaed by JGO.

Ross Garber, of the Garber Group LLC law firm, teaches a class on political investigations and impeachments at Tulane Law School. He regularly provides legal commentary for CNN. According to the Garber Group LLC’s website, among his clients have been four U.S. governors facing impeachment proceedings: Gov. Eric Greitens of Missouri, Gov. Robert Bentley of Alabama, Gov. Mark Sanford of South Carolina, and Gov. John Rowland of Connecticut.

The JGO recently approved subpoenas for Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero, and several others. The subpoenas will require them to appear at the committee hearing.

JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said they have yet to issue the subpoenas for Torres and Palacios as there is no hearing schedule yet for them. Babauta said the date of the witnesses’ testimony would be subject to the availability of the House chamber and the JGO members’ schedules.

The JGO also agreed to subpoena first lady Diann Torres and Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary P. Camacho.

The subpoena will also ask Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Palacios, Diann Torres, and Camacho to produce certain documents.

Last week, Babauta postponed until further notice the resumption of the JGO hearing because she is not feeling well. Babauta, who is on sick leave this week, hopes to recover soon so they could resume the hearing this week.

Three witnesses—Boating Safety officer Kevin Aldan, and police officers Flora Aguon and Jhaneeka Atalig—were supposed to testify last week. Aguon and Atalig are personal security details for Diann Torres.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 6, 2021, 7:18 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune