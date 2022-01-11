‘Greatest Showgirl 2022’ set for Jan. 16

Share











“The Greatest Showgirl 2022” organized by Sharmaine Casquero is back on, and will take place during a Saipan Alliance Lions Club dinner on Jan. 16 at the Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Ballroom.

The event was originally set for Nov. 13 last year and dubbed “The Greatest Showgirl 2021” but was cancelled in late October as the CNMI at the time began to see community cases of COVID-19.

Tickets to the event can be purchased for $35, with a portion of the proceeds going to T-Project, a trans-led nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and creating safe spaces for the CNMI’s LGBTQ+ community. Those interested in learning more can call Casquero at 670-788-0932.

In an October interview with Saipan Tribune, Casquero said the event will feature two competition segments: a “Best in Costume” and “The Amazing Showgirl.” For the costume competition, contestants will be presenting originally made, fantasy-themed costumes that use the colors of the rainbow, which are colors featured in the LGBTQ+ pride flag. For “The Amazing Showgirl,” contestants will dress up and impersonate famous Hollywood celebrities and musicians.

Casquero said in October that nine people have committed to be a part of the show and that she was working with T-Project founder Tyra Sablan to get more members of the community to join. Yesterday, Casquero said the same nine remain committed to participate on Jan. 16.

Ahead of the event, Casquero asks those who will be attending to comply with all COVID-19 safety measures that will be in place, such as wearing a face mask and bringing with you your vaccination cards. She said the show will begin at exactly 7pm and will run for three hours.

“I would like to ask everyone to watch. …[It will] be a night of laughter and fun,” said Casquero.

In July last year, the editors of American LGBTQ+ magazine The Advocate chose Casquero and Sablan to be featured on its list of “Champions of Pride 2021 From the Territories,” a list that also featured Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who is the first openly gay lieutenant governor in the U.S.

Casquero was recognized by The Advocate for organizing the CNMI’s first Pride event in 2018 with a celebration at the GIG Discotheque and Bossano Bar in Garapan and for organizing many LGBTQ+ beauty pageants in the CNMI.

Sablan was recognized by The Advocate for bringing the need for anti-discrimination and hate crime laws to the attention of the CNMI Legislature, and for founding T-Project.